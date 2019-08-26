High School Sports
Here are the high school football schedules for all teams in the Kansas City area
Here are the high school football schedules for schools and teams throughout the Kansas City metro area in Kansas and Missouri for 2019.
KANSAS
Basehor-Linwood
Sept. 6: at Tonganoxie, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Lansing, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Leavenworth, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Shawnee Heights, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Turner, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: De Soto, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Atchison, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Schlagle, 7 p.m.
Bishop Miege
Sept. 6: BV North, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at BV West, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Mill Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: St. James Academy, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Rockhurst, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Blue Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24: at BV Northwest, 7 p.m.
Bishop Ward
Sept. 6: at Summit Christian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Van Horn, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Pembroke Hill, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Jefferson West, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Wellsville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Topeka Hayden, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Santa Fe Trail, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Perry-Lecompton, 7 p.m.
Blue Valley
Sept. 6: St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at BV North, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at BV Southwest, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Rockhurst, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: BV Northwest, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Bishop Miege, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Mill Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at BV West, 7 p.m.
Blue Valley North
Sept. 6: at Bishop Miege, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Blue Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Pittsburg, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at BV West, 8 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Mill Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at BV Southwest, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: BV Northwest, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at St. James Academy, 7 p.m.
Blue Valley Northwest
Sept. 6: St. James Academy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Harrisonville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: BV Southwest, 5 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Blue Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: BV West, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at BV North, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24: Bishop Miege, 7 p.m.
Blue Valley Southwest
Sept. 6: at Lansing, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Blue Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at BV Northwest, 5 p.m.
Oct. 4: at St. James Academy, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: BV North, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17: at BV West, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Mill Valley, 7 p.m.
Blue Valley West
Sept. 6: at Mill Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Bishop Miege, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at St. James Academy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: BV North, 8 p.m.
Oct. 4: at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at BV Northwest, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17: BV Southwest, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Blue Valley, 7 p.m.
Bonner Springs
Sept. 6: at Paola, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Eudora, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Spring Hill, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Tonganoxie, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Leavenworth, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Piper, 7 p.m.
Christ Prep
Aug. 31: Polo (Mo.), 3 p.m.
Sept. 7: Wabaunsee, 2 p.m.
Sept. 14: at University Academy, 2 p.m.
Sept. 21: Olpe, 2 p.m.
Sept. 28: Troy, 2 p.m.
Oct. 5: Jefferson County North, 3 p.m.
Oct. 12: St. Joseph Christian, 2 p.m.
Oct. 19: at Oklahoma City Patroits HomeSchool, 2 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Field Kindley, 7 p.m.
Nov. 1: at Tulsa NOAH HomeSchool, 7 p.m.
Nov. 9: Lighthouse Christian, 2 p.m.
De Soto
Aug. 30: Olathe East, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: Leavenworth, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Wyandotte, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Turner, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Lansing, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Spring Hill, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Basehor-Linwood, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Shawnee Heights, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Pittsburg, 7 p.m.
Eudora
Aug. 30: Wellsville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Piper, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Bonner Springs, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20; at Tonganoxie, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Louisburg, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Paola, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Fort Scott, 7 p.m.
Gardner Edgerton
Sept. 6: SM East, 7 p.m.
Sept. 12: at Olathe West, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Sept. 26: at Olathe East, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Olathe Northwest, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10: at SM North, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: SM Northwest, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at SM West, 7 p.m.
Harmon
Sept. 6: at Turner, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Washington, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Northeast, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Atchison, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Schlagle, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Lansing, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Sumner Academy, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Wyandotte, 7 p.m.
Lansing
Sept. 6: BV Southwest, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Basehor-Linwood, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: SM South, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at De Soto, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Leavenworth, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Harmon, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Turner, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Shawnee Heights, 7 p.m.
Lawrence
Sept. 12: at SM East, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Gardner Edgerton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Olathe Northwest, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at SM Northwest, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: SM South, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Olathe North, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Lawrence Free State, 7 p.m.
Lawrence Free State
Sept. 6: Olathe West, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Olathe East, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: SM North, 7 p.m.
Sept. 26: at SM West, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Olathe South, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: SM East, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Leavenworth
Sept. 6: at De Soto, 7 p.m.
Sept. 12: at SM Northwest, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Basehor-Linwood, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Turner, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Lansing, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Shawnee Heights, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Bonner Springs, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at SM North, 7 p.m.
Louisburg
Sept. 6: at Spring Hill, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Tonganoxie, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Piper, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Eudora, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Atchison, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Paola, 7 p.m.
Maranatha Christian (8-man)
Sept. 6: at KC East Christian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Altoona-Midway, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Crest, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Madison/Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Chase County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Burlingame, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Lebo, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24: Valley Falls, 7 p.m.
McLouth
Sept. 6: Maur Hill-Mount Academy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Jefferson County North, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Pleasant Ridge, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Silver Lake, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at West Franklin, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 11: Oskaloosa, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Central Heights, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Osage City, 7 p.m.
Mill Valley
Sept. 6: BV West, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at St. James Academy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Bishop Miege, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: BV North, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Pittsburg, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Blue Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at BV Southwest, 7 p.m.
Olathe East
Aug. 30: at De Soto, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Olathe North, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Lawrence Free State, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Olathe West, 7 p.m.
Sept. 26: Gardner Edgerton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: SM North, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at SM West, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Pittsburg, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Olathe South, 7 p.m.
Olathe North
Sept. 6: Olathe East, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at SM North, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: SM West, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Columbine (Colo.), 7 p.m.
Oct. 3: Olathe South, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: SM East, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Olathe Northwest, 7 p.m.
Olathe Northwest
Sept. 6: Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Olathe South, 7 p.m.
Sept. 19: SM East, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Gardner Edgerton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: SM Northwest, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at SM South, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Olathe North, 7 p.m.
Olathe South
Sept. 6: at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Olathe Northwest, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at SM Northwest, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: SM South, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3: at Olathe North, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Lawrence Free State, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Olathe West, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Olathe East, 7 p.m.
Olathe West
Sept. 6: at Lawrence Free State, 7 p.m.
Sept. 12: Gardner Edgerton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Olathe East, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at SM North, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: SM West, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Turner, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Olathe South, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24: at SM East, 7 p.m.
Osawatomie
Sept. 6: at Olpe, TBA
Sept. 13: at Santa Fe Trail, TBA
Sept. 20: at St. Mary’s-Colgan, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Parsons, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Iola, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Anderson County, TBA
Oct. 18: Burlington, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Girard, 7 p.m.
Oskaloosa
Sept. 6: Atchison County Community HS, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Maur Hill-Mount Academy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Jefferson County North, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Central Heights, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Osage City, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at McLouth, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: West Franklin, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Silver Lake, 7 p.m.
Paola
Sept. 6: Bonner Springs, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Fort Scott, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Spring Hill, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Piper, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Eudora, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Louisburg, 7 p.m.
Piper
Sept. 6: Eudora, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Atchison, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Louisburg, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Tonganoxie, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Paola, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Spring Hill, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Bonner Springs, 7 p.m.
Pleasant Ridge
Sept. 6: Jefferson County North, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Troy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at McLouth, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Atchison County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Nemaha Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Horton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Maur Hill, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Schlagle
Sept. 13: Atchison, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Shawnee Heights, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Wyandotte, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Harmon, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Sumner Academy, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17: at Washington, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Basehor-Linwood, 7 p.m.
Shawnee Mission East
Sept. 6: at Gardner Edgerton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 12: Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Sept. 19: at Olathe Northwest, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: SM Northwest, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at SM South, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Olathe North, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Lawrence Free State, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24: Olathe West, 7 p.m.
Shawnee Mission North
Sept. 6: at SM South, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Olathe North, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Lawrence Free State, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Olathe West, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Olathe East, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10: Gardner Edgerton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: SM West, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Leavenworth, 7 p.m.
Shawnee Mission Northwest
Sept. 6: SM West, 7 p.m.
Sept. 12: Leavenworth, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Olathe South, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at SM East, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Olathe Northwest, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Gardner Edgerton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24: SM South, 7 p.m.
Shawnee Mission South
Sept. 6: SM North, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at SM West, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Lansing, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Olathe South, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: SM East, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Olathe Northwest, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24: at SM Northwest, 7 p.m.
Shawnee Mission West
Sept. 6: at SM Northwest, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: SM South, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Olathe North, 7 p.m.
Sept. 26: Lawrence Free State, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Olathe West, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Olathe East, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at SM North, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Gardner Edgerton, 7 p.m.
Spring Hill
Sept. 6: Louisburg, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Bonner Springs, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Paola, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: De Soto, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Tonganoxie, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Piper, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Baldwin, 7 p.m.
St. James Academy
Sept. 6: at BV Northwest, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Mill Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: BV West, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Bishop Miege, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: BV Southwest, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: BV North, 7 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas
Sept. 6: at Blue Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at BV Southwest, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: BV Northwest, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Mill Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: BV West, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: St. James Academy, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Bishop Miege, 7 p.m.
Sumner Academy
Sept. 6: Plattsburg, 7 p.m.
Sept. 14: at Highland Park, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Wyandotte, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Washington, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Northeast, 6 p.m.
Oct. 11: Schlagle, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Harmon, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Atchison, 7 p.m.
Tonganoxie
Sept. 6: Basehor-Linwood, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Louisburg, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Eudora, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Bonner Springs, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Piper, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Spring Hill, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Turner
Sept. 6: Harmon, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Shawnee Heights, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: De Soto, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Leavenworth, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Basehor-Linwood, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Olathe West, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Lansing, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Washington, 7 p.m.
Washington
Sept. 6: Atchison, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Harmon, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Sumner Academy, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Shawnee Heights, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Wyandotte, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17: Schlagle, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Turner, 7 p.m.
Wyandotte
Sept. 13: De Soto, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Sumner Academy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Schlagle, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Atchison, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Washington, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Chillicothe, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Harmon, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI
Belton
Aug. 30: at Ruskin, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: Lee’s Summit, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Fort Osage, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at North Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Kearney, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Oak Park, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Raytown, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: William Chrisman, 7 p.m.
Blue Springs
Aug. 30: at William Chrisman, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: Rockhurst, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Lee’s Summit North, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Lee’s Summit, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Blue Springs South, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Liberty North, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Lee’s Summit West, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Park Hill, 7 p.m.
Blue Springs South
Aug. 30: Raytown, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Lee’s Summit West, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Rockhurst, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 27: Blue Springs, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at William Chrisman, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Park Hill, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Park Hill South, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Lee’s Summit North, 7 p.m.
Center
Aug. 30: Central, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: St. Joseph Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Oak Grove, 7 p.m.
Sept. 21: at Van Horn, 1 p.m.
Sept. 27: Bolivar, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Independence (Kan.), 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at St. Michael the Archangel, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 7 p.m.
Central
Aug. 30: at Center, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Northeast, 6 p.m.
Sept. 14: Excelsior Springs, 1 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Odessa, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at East, 6 p.m.
Oct. 5: Southeast, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Pembroke Hill, 7 p.m.
Oct. 19: Lincoln Prep, 7 p.m.
Oct. 26: Hogan Prep, noon
East
Aug. 30: Van Horn, 6 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Cameron, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Hogan Prep, 6 p.m.
Sept. 20: Oak Grove, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Central, 6 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Lincoln Prep, 6 p.m.
Oct. 11: Northeast, 6 p.m.
Oct. 18: Southeast, 6 p.m.
Oct. 26: University Academy, 1 p.m.
Excelsior Springs
Aug. 30: Southeast, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at St. Joseph Benton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 14: at Central
Sept. 20: Richmond, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Harrisonville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Odessa, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Oak Grove, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Warrensburg, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Pleasant Hill, 7 p.m.
Fort Osage
Aug. 30: at Raytown South, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Lee’s Summit West, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Belton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at North Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Oak Park, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Park Hill, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Raytown, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at William Chrisman, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Ruskin, 7 p.m.
Grain Valley
Aug. 30: Savannah, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Smithville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Platte County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Winnetonka, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Raytown, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Kearney, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Ruskin, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Raytown South, 7 p.m.
Grandview
Aug. 30: North Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: Grain Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Winnetonka, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Pleasant Hill, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Kearney, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Oak Park, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Raytown South, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Smithville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Platte County, 7 p.m.
Harrisonville
Aug. 30: at Kearney, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: Maryville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Blue Valley Northwest, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Columbia Battle, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Excelsior Springs, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Warrensburg, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Pleasant Hill, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Oak Grove, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Odessa, 7 p.m.
Hogan Prep
Aug. 31: Lincoln Prep, 1 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Lathrop, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at East, 6 p.m.
Sept. 21: Southeast, 1 p.m.
Oct. 5: at Warrenton, 1 p.m.
Oct. 12: Marshall, 1 p.m.
Oct. 19: Northeast, 1 p.m.
Oct. 26: at Central, noon
Kearney
Aug. 30: Harrisonville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: Staley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Platte County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Winnetonka, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Grandview, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Belton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Grain Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Raytown South, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Smithville, 7 p.m.
Lawson
Aug. 30: at Oak Grove, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: Lafayette County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: West Platte, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Plattsburg, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at North Platte, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Lathrop, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at East Buchanan, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Penney, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Mid-Buchanan, 7 p.m.
Lee’s Summit
Aug. 30: Liberty, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Belton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Staley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Blue Springs, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Park Hill South, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: St. Joseph Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Lee’s Summit North, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Liberty North, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Truman, 7 p.m.
Lee’s Summit North
Aug. 30: at Liberty North, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: St. Joseph Central, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Blue Springs, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Park Hill, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Liberty, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Lee’s Summit West, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Lee’s Summit, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Blue Springs South, 7 p.m.
Lee’s Summit West
Aug. 30: at Park Hill, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: Fort Osage, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Blue Springs South, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Columbia Rock Bridge, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Staley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Lee’s Summit North, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Blue Springs, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m.
Liberty
Aug. 30: at Lee’s Summit, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: Park Hill, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Truman, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Liberty North, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Lee’s Summit North, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Park Hill South, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Lee’s Summit West, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at St. Joseph Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Staley, 7 p.m.
Liberty North
Aug. 30: Lee’s Summit North, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Truman, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Park Hill, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at St. Joseph Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Staley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Blue Springs, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Lee’s Summit
Oct. 25: Park Hill South, 7 p.m.
Lincoln Prep
Aug. 31: at Hogan Prep, 1 p.m.
Sept. 6: Southeast, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Northeast, 6 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Washington, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Pembroke Hill, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: East, 6 p.m.
Oct. 12: at University City, 1 p.m.
Oct. 19: at Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Summit Christian, 7 p.m.
Lone Jack (with Kingsville)
Aug. 30: West Platte, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: Wellington-Napoleon, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Santa Fe, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at St. Michael the Archangel, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: St. Paul Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Slater, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Concordia, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Sweet Springs with Malta Bend, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Crest Ridge, 7 p.m.
Midway
Aug. 30: Warsaw, 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Lighthouse, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Prairie View (Kan.), 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Slater, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Adrian, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: St. Michael the Archangel, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Jasper, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Archie, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Butler, 7 p.m.
Northeast
Aug. 30: Cameron, 6 p.m.
Sept. 6: Central, 6 p.m.
Sept. 13: Lincoln Prep, 6 p.m.
Sept. 20: Harmon, 6 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Van Horn, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Sumner Academy, 6 p.m.
Oct. 11: at East, 6 p.m.
Oct. 19: at Hogan Prep, 1 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Southeast, 6 p.m.
North Kansas City
Aug. 30: at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: William Chrisman, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Ruskin, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Fort Osage, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Belton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Truman, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Columbia Hickman, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Oak Park, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Raytown, 7 p.m.
Northland Christian (with St. Joseph Christian)
Aug. 30: Putnam County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at East Buchanan, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Bye
Sept. 20: at Stanberry, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Albany, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at St. Pius X, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12: Christ Prep (Kan.), 2 p.m.
Oct. 18: St. Mary’s Academy (Kan.), 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Cameron, 7 p.m.
Oak Grove
Aug. 30: Lawson, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Blair Oaks, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Center, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at East, 6 p.m.
Sept. 27: Odessa, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Pleasant Hill, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Excelsior Springs, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Harrisonville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Warrensburg, 7 p.m.
Oak Park
Aug. 30: at Platte County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: Raytown, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: William Chrisman, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Ruskin, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Fort Osage, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Grandview, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Belton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at North Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Columbia Hickman, 7 p.m.
Odessa
Aug. 30: St. Pius X, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Holden, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Central, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Oak Grove, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Excelsior Springs, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Warrensburg, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Pleasant Hill, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Harrisonville, 7 p.m.
Orrick (8-man)
Aug. 30: at Chilhowee with Leeton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: Norborne with Hardin-Central, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Drexel with Miami, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Stewartsville with Osborn, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Northwest (Hughesville) with Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Worth County with Northeast Nodaway, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Kansas City East Christian, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Osceola, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at North Shelby, 7 p.m.
Park Hill
Aug. 30: Lee’s Summit West, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Liberty North, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Lee’s Summit North, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Fort Osage, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Blue Springs South, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Staley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Blue Springs, 7 p.m.
Park Hill South
Aug. 30: at Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: Platte County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: St. Joseph Central, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Staley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Lee’s Summit, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Truman, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Blue Springs South, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Liberty North, 7 p.m.
Pembroke Hill
Aug. 30: El Dorado Springs, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: University Academy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Southeast, 6 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Bishop Ward, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Lincoln Prep, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Summit Christian, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Van Horn, 7 p.m.
Platte County
Aug. 30: Oak Park, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Park Hill South, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Kearney, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Grain Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Raytown South, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Smithville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Winnetonka, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Pleasant Hill
Aug. 30: Boonville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Richmond, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Warrensburg, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Oak Grove, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Harrisonville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Odessa, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Excelsior Springs, 7 p.m.
Raymore-Peculiar
Aug. 30: Park Hill South, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: Blue Springs South, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Rockhurst, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Belton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Park Hill, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Blue Springs, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Platte County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Lee’s Summit North, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Lee’s Summit West, 7 p.m.
Raytown
Aug. 30: at Blue Springs South, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Oak Park, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Raytown South, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at William Chrisman, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Ruskin, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Grain Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Fort Osage, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Belton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: North Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Raytown South
Aug. 30: Fort Osage, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: Winnetonka, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Raytown, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Smithville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Platte County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Ruskin, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Kearney, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Grain Valley, 7 p.m.
Richmond
Aug. 31: Liberty (Mountain View), noon
Sept. 6: Frontenac (Kan.), 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Pleasant Hill, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Excelsior Springs, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Lafayette County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Carrollton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Holden, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Knob Noster, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Lexington, 7 p.m.
Rockhurst
Aug. 30: at Columbia Rock Bridge, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Blue Springs, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Blue Springs South, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Blue Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Bishop Miege, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Columbia Battle, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Christian Brothers College, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Jefferson City, 7 p.m.
Ruskin
Aug. 30: Belton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Smithville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: North Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Oak Park, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Raytown, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Raytown South, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: William Chrisman, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Grain Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Fort Osage, 7 p.m.
Smithville
Aug. 30: at St. Joseph Central, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: Ruskin, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Grain Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Raytown South, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Sedalia Smith-Cotton
Oct. 4: at Platte County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Winnetonka, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Grandview, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Kearney, 7 p.m.
Southeast
Aug. 30: at Excelsior Springs, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Lincoln Prep, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Pembroke Hill, 7 p.m.
Sept. 21: at Hogan Prep, 1 p.m.
Sept. 27: at St. Michael the Archangel, 7 p.m.
Oct. 5: at Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12: at University City, TBA
Oct. 18: at East, 6 p.m.
Oct. 25: Northeast, 6 p.m.
St. Michael the Archangel
Aug. 30: at Summit Christian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at St. Pius X, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Fair Grove, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Lone Jack with Kingsville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Southeast, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Midway, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Pierce City, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Center, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Clinton, 7 p.m.
St. Pius X
Aug. 30: at Odessa, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: St. Michael the Archangel, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Cameron, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Maryville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Chillicothe, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: St. Joseph Christian with Northland Christian, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at St. Joseph Benton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at St. Joseph Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Savannah, 7 p.m.
Staley
Aug. 30: Truman, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Kearney, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Lee’s Summit, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Park Hill South, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Lee’s Summit West, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Liberty North, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at St. Joseph Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Park Hill, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Liberty, 7 p.m.
Summit Christian
Aug. 30: St. Michael the Archangel, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: Bishop Ward, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Clinton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Lafayette County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Skyline, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: University Academy, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Van Horn, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Pembroke Hill, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Lincoln Prep, 7 p.m.
Truman
Aug. 30: at Staley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: Liberty North, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Liberty, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at St. Joseph Central, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: William Chrisman, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: North Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Park Hill South, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Columbia Hickman, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Lee’s Summit, 7 p.m.
University Academy
Aug. 30: at Wellington-Napoleon, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Pembroke Hill, 7 p.m.
Sept. 14: Christ Prep (Kan.), 1 p.m.
Sept. 21: Sweet Springs with Malta Bend, 1 p.m.
Sept. 27: El Dorado (Kan.), 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Summit Christian, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12: Archie, noon
Oct. 19: at Van Horn, 1 p.m.
Oct. 26: at East, 1 p.m.
Van Horn
Aug. 30: East, 6 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Butler, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Bishop Ward, 7 p.m.
Sept. 21: Center, 1 p.m.
Sept. 27: Northeast, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Winnetonka, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Summit Christian, 7 p.m
Oct. 19: at University Academy, 1 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Pembroke Hill, 7 p.m.
West Platte
Aug. 30: at Lone Jack, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: South Harrison, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Lawson, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: East Buchanan, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Lathrop, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at North Platte, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Penney, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Mid-Buchanan, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Plattsburg, 7 p.m.
William Chrisman
Aug. 30: Blue Springs, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at North Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Oak Park, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Raytown, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Truman, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Blue Springs South, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Ruskin, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Fort Osage, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Belton, 7 p.m.
Winnetonka
Aug. 30: Belton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Raytown South, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Grandview, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Kearney, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Grain Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Van Horn, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Smithville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Platte County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: St. Joseph Central, 7 p.m.
