High School Sports

Here are the high school football schedules for all teams in the Kansas City area

The Kansas City Star

High school football kicks off across Missouri this week, while it’s the final week of preparation, including numerous jamborees, for teams on the Kansas side of the state line.
High school football kicks off across Missouri this week, while it’s the final week of preparation, including numerous jamborees, for teams on the Kansas side of the state line. Ryan Weaver KC Star file photo

Here are the high school football schedules for schools and teams throughout the Kansas City metro area in Kansas and Missouri for 2019.

KANSAS

Basehor-Linwood

Sept. 6: at Tonganoxie, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Lansing, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Leavenworth, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Shawnee Heights, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Turner, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: De Soto, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Atchison, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Schlagle, 7 p.m.

Bishop Miege

Sept. 6: BV North, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at BV West, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Mill Valley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: St. James Academy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Rockhurst, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Blue Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.

Oct. 24: at BV Northwest, 7 p.m.

Bishop Ward

Sept. 6: at Summit Christian, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Van Horn, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Pembroke Hill, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Jefferson West, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Wellsville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Topeka Hayden, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Santa Fe Trail, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Perry-Lecompton, 7 p.m.

Blue Valley

Sept. 6: St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at BV North, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at BV Southwest, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Rockhurst, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: BV Northwest, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Bishop Miege, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Mill Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at BV West, 7 p.m.

Blue Valley North

Sept. 6: at Bishop Miege, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Blue Valley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Pittsburg, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at BV West, 8 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Mill Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at BV Southwest, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: BV Northwest, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at St. James Academy, 7 p.m.

Blue Valley Northwest

Sept. 6: St. James Academy, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Harrisonville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: BV Southwest, 5 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Blue Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: BV West, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at BV North, 7 p.m.

Oct. 24: Bishop Miege, 7 p.m.

Blue Valley Southwest

Sept. 6: at Lansing, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Blue Valley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at BV Northwest, 5 p.m.

Oct. 4: at St. James Academy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: BV North, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17: at BV West, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Mill Valley, 7 p.m.

Blue Valley West

Sept. 6: at Mill Valley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Bishop Miege, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at St. James Academy, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: BV North, 8 p.m.

Oct. 4: at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at BV Northwest, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17: BV Southwest, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Blue Valley, 7 p.m.

Bonner Springs

Sept. 6: at Paola, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Eudora, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Spring Hill, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Tonganoxie, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Leavenworth, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Piper, 7 p.m.

Christ Prep

Aug. 31: Polo (Mo.), 3 p.m.

Sept. 7: Wabaunsee, 2 p.m.

Sept. 14: at University Academy, 2 p.m.

Sept. 21: Olpe, 2 p.m.

Sept. 28: Troy, 2 p.m.

Oct. 5: Jefferson County North, 3 p.m.

Oct. 12: St. Joseph Christian, 2 p.m.

Oct. 19: at Oklahoma City Patroits HomeSchool, 2 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Field Kindley, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1: at Tulsa NOAH HomeSchool, 7 p.m.

Nov. 9: Lighthouse Christian, 2 p.m.

De Soto

Aug. 30: Olathe East, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: Leavenworth, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Wyandotte, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Turner, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Lansing, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Spring Hill, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Basehor-Linwood, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Shawnee Heights, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Pittsburg, 7 p.m.

Eudora

Aug. 30: Wellsville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Piper, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Bonner Springs, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20; at Tonganoxie, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Louisburg, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Paola, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Fort Scott, 7 p.m.

Gardner Edgerton

Sept. 6: SM East, 7 p.m.

Sept. 12: at Olathe West, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Sept. 26: at Olathe East, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Olathe Northwest, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10: at SM North, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: SM Northwest, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at SM West, 7 p.m.

Harmon

Sept. 6: at Turner, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Washington, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Northeast, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Atchison, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Schlagle, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Lansing, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Sumner Academy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Wyandotte, 7 p.m.



Lansing

Sept. 6: BV Southwest, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Basehor-Linwood, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: SM South, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at De Soto, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Leavenworth, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Harmon, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Turner, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Shawnee Heights, 7 p.m.

Lawrence

Sept. 6: Olathe South, 7 p.m.

Sept. 12: at SM East, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Gardner Edgerton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Olathe Northwest, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at SM Northwest, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: SM South, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Olathe North, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Lawrence Free State, 7 p.m.

Lawrence Free State

Sept. 6: Olathe West, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Olathe East, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: SM North, 7 p.m.

Sept. 26: at SM West, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Olathe South, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: SM East, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Leavenworth

Sept. 6: at De Soto, 7 p.m.

Sept. 12: at SM Northwest, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Basehor-Linwood, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Turner, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Lansing, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Shawnee Heights, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Bonner Springs, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at SM North, 7 p.m.

Louisburg

Sept. 6: at Spring Hill, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Tonganoxie, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Piper, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Eudora, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Atchison, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Paola, 7 p.m.

Maranatha Christian (8-man)

Sept. 6: at KC East Christian, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Altoona-Midway, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Crest, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Madison/Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Chase County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Burlingame, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Lebo, 7 p.m.

Oct. 24: Valley Falls, 7 p.m.

McLouth

Sept. 6: Maur Hill-Mount Academy, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Jefferson County North, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Pleasant Ridge, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Silver Lake, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at West Franklin, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 11: Oskaloosa, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Central Heights, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Osage City, 7 p.m.

Mill Valley

Sept. 6: BV West, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at St. James Academy, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Bishop Miege, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: BV North, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Pittsburg, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Blue Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at BV Southwest, 7 p.m.

Olathe East

Aug. 30: at De Soto, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Olathe North, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Lawrence Free State, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Olathe West, 7 p.m.

Sept. 26: Gardner Edgerton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: SM North, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at SM West, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Pittsburg, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Olathe South, 7 p.m.

Olathe North

Sept. 6: Olathe East, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at SM North, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: SM West, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Columbine (Colo.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 3: Olathe South, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: SM East, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Olathe Northwest, 7 p.m.

Olathe Northwest

Sept. 6: Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Olathe South, 7 p.m.

Sept. 19: SM East, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Gardner Edgerton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: SM Northwest, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at SM South, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Olathe North, 7 p.m.

Olathe South

Sept. 6: at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Olathe Northwest, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at SM Northwest, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: SM South, 7 p.m.

Oct. 3: at Olathe North, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Lawrence Free State, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Olathe West, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Olathe East, 7 p.m.

Olathe West

Sept. 6: at Lawrence Free State, 7 p.m.

Sept. 12: Gardner Edgerton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Olathe East, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at SM North, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: SM West, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Turner, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Olathe South, 7 p.m.

Oct. 24: at SM East, 7 p.m.

Osawatomie

Sept. 6: at Olpe, TBA

Sept. 13: at Santa Fe Trail, TBA

Sept. 20: at St. Mary’s-Colgan, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Parsons, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Iola, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Anderson County, TBA

Oct. 18: Burlington, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Girard, 7 p.m.

Oskaloosa

Sept. 6: Atchison County Community HS, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Maur Hill-Mount Academy, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Jefferson County North, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Central Heights, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Osage City, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at McLouth, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: West Franklin, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Silver Lake, 7 p.m.

Paola

Sept. 6: Bonner Springs, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Fort Scott, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Spring Hill, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Piper, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Eudora, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Louisburg, 7 p.m.

Piper

Sept. 6: Eudora, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Atchison, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Louisburg, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Tonganoxie, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Paola, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Spring Hill, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Bonner Springs, 7 p.m.

Pleasant Ridge

Sept. 6: Jefferson County North, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Troy, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at McLouth, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Atchison County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Nemaha Central, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Horton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Maur Hill, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Schlagle

Sept. 13: Atchison, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Shawnee Heights, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Wyandotte, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Harmon, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Sumner Academy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17: at Washington, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Basehor-Linwood, 7 p.m.

Shawnee Mission East

Sept. 6: at Gardner Edgerton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 12: Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Sept. 19: at Olathe Northwest, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: SM Northwest, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at SM South, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Olathe North, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Lawrence Free State, 7 p.m.

Oct. 24: Olathe West, 7 p.m.

Shawnee Mission North

Sept. 6: at SM South, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Olathe North, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Lawrence Free State, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Olathe West, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Olathe East, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10: Gardner Edgerton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: SM West, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Leavenworth, 7 p.m.

Shawnee Mission Northwest

Sept. 6: SM West, 7 p.m.

Sept. 12: Leavenworth, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Olathe South, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at SM East, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Olathe Northwest, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Gardner Edgerton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 24: SM South, 7 p.m.

Shawnee Mission South

Sept. 6: SM North, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at SM West, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Lansing, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Olathe South, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: SM East, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Olathe Northwest, 7 p.m.

Oct. 24: at SM Northwest, 7 p.m.

Shawnee Mission West

Sept. 6: at SM Northwest, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: SM South, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Olathe North, 7 p.m.

Sept. 26: Lawrence Free State, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Olathe West, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Olathe East, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at SM North, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Gardner Edgerton, 7 p.m.

Spring Hill

Sept. 6: Louisburg, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Bonner Springs, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Paola, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: De Soto, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Tonganoxie, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Piper, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Baldwin, 7 p.m.

St. James Academy

Sept. 6: at BV Northwest, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Mill Valley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: BV West, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Bishop Miege, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: BV Southwest, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: BV North, 7 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas

Sept. 6: at Blue Valley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at BV Southwest, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: BV Northwest, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Mill Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: BV West, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: St. James Academy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Bishop Miege, 7 p.m.

Sumner Academy

Sept. 6: Plattsburg, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14: at Highland Park, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Wyandotte, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Washington, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Northeast, 6 p.m.

Oct. 11: Schlagle, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Harmon, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Atchison, 7 p.m.

Tonganoxie

Sept. 6: Basehor-Linwood, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Louisburg, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Eudora, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Bonner Springs, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Piper, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Spring Hill, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Turner

Sept. 6: Harmon, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Shawnee Heights, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: De Soto, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Leavenworth, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Basehor-Linwood, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Olathe West, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Lansing, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Washington, 7 p.m.

Washington

Sept. 6: Atchison, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Harmon, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Sumner Academy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Shawnee Heights, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Wyandotte, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17: Schlagle, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Turner, 7 p.m.

Wyandotte

Sept. 13: De Soto, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Sumner Academy, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Schlagle, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Atchison, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Washington, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Chillicothe, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Harmon, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI

Belton

Aug. 30: at Ruskin, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: Lee’s Summit, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Fort Osage, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at North Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Kearney, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Oak Park, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Raytown, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: William Chrisman, 7 p.m.

Blue Springs

Aug. 30: at William Chrisman, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: Rockhurst, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Lee’s Summit North, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Lee’s Summit, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Blue Springs South, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Liberty North, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Lee’s Summit West, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Park Hill, 7 p.m.

Blue Springs South

Aug. 30: Raytown, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Lee’s Summit West, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Rockhurst, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 27: Blue Springs, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at William Chrisman, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Park Hill, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Park Hill South, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Lee’s Summit North, 7 p.m.

Center

Aug. 30: Central, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: St. Joseph Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Oak Grove, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21: at Van Horn, 1 p.m.

Sept. 27: Bolivar, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Independence (Kan.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at St. Michael the Archangel, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 7 p.m.

Central

Aug. 30: at Center, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Northeast, 6 p.m.

Sept. 14: Excelsior Springs, 1 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Odessa, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at East, 6 p.m.

Oct. 5: Southeast, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Pembroke Hill, 7 p.m.

Oct. 19: Lincoln Prep, 7 p.m.

Oct. 26: Hogan Prep, noon

East

Aug. 30: Van Horn, 6 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Cameron, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Hogan Prep, 6 p.m.

Sept. 20: Oak Grove, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Central, 6 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Lincoln Prep, 6 p.m.

Oct. 11: Northeast, 6 p.m.

Oct. 18: Southeast, 6 p.m.

Oct. 26: University Academy, 1 p.m.

Excelsior Springs

Aug. 30: Southeast, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: at St. Joseph Benton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14: at Central

Sept. 20: Richmond, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Harrisonville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Odessa, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Oak Grove, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Warrensburg, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Pleasant Hill, 7 p.m.

Fort Osage

Aug. 30: at Raytown South, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Lee’s Summit West, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Belton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at North Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Oak Park, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Park Hill, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Raytown, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at William Chrisman, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Ruskin, 7 p.m.

Grain Valley

Aug. 30: Savannah, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Grandview, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Smithville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Platte County, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Winnetonka, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Raytown, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Kearney, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Ruskin, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Raytown South, 7 p.m.

Grandview

Aug. 30: North Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: Grain Valley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Winnetonka, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Pleasant Hill, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Kearney, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Oak Park, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Raytown South, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Smithville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Platte County, 7 p.m.

Harrisonville

Aug. 30: at Kearney, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: Maryville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Blue Valley Northwest, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Columbia Battle, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Excelsior Springs, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Warrensburg, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Pleasant Hill, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Oak Grove, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Odessa, 7 p.m.

Hogan Prep

Aug. 31: Lincoln Prep, 1 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Lathrop, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at East, 6 p.m.

Sept. 21: Southeast, 1 p.m.

Oct. 5: at Warrenton, 1 p.m.

Oct. 12: Marshall, 1 p.m.

Oct. 19: Northeast, 1 p.m.

Oct. 26: at Central, noon

Kearney

Aug. 30: Harrisonville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: Staley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Platte County, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Winnetonka, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Grandview, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Belton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Grain Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Raytown South, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Smithville, 7 p.m.

Lawson

Aug. 30: at Oak Grove, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: Lafayette County, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: West Platte, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Plattsburg, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at North Platte, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Lathrop, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at East Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Penney, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Mid-Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Lee’s Summit

Aug. 30: Liberty, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Belton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Staley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Blue Springs, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Park Hill South, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: St. Joseph Central, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Lee’s Summit North, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Liberty North, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Truman, 7 p.m.

Lee’s Summit North

Aug. 30: at Liberty North, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: St. Joseph Central, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Blue Springs, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Park Hill, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Liberty, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Lee’s Summit West, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Lee’s Summit, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Blue Springs South, 7 p.m.

Lee’s Summit West

Aug. 30: at Park Hill, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: Fort Osage, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Blue Springs South, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Columbia Rock Bridge, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Staley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Lee’s Summit North, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Blue Springs, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m.

Liberty

Aug. 30: at Lee’s Summit, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: Park Hill, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Truman, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Liberty North, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Lee’s Summit North, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Park Hill South, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Lee’s Summit West, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at St. Joseph Central, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Staley, 7 p.m.

Liberty North

Aug. 30: Lee’s Summit North, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Truman, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Park Hill, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at St. Joseph Central, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Staley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Blue Springs, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Lee’s Summit

Oct. 25: Park Hill South, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Prep

Aug. 31: at Hogan Prep, 1 p.m.

Sept. 6: Southeast, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Northeast, 6 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Pembroke Hill, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: East, 6 p.m.

Oct. 12: at University City, 1 p.m.

Oct. 19: at Central, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Summit Christian, 7 p.m.

Lone Jack (with Kingsville)

Aug. 30: West Platte, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: Wellington-Napoleon, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Santa Fe, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at St. Michael the Archangel, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: St. Paul Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Slater, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Concordia, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Sweet Springs with Malta Bend, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Crest Ridge, 7 p.m.

Midway

Aug. 30: Warsaw, 6:45 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Lighthouse, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Prairie View (Kan.), 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Slater, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Adrian, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: St. Michael the Archangel, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Jasper, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Archie, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Butler, 7 p.m.

Northeast

Aug. 30: Cameron, 6 p.m.

Sept. 6: Central, 6 p.m.

Sept. 13: Lincoln Prep, 6 p.m.

Sept. 20: Harmon, 6 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Van Horn, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Sumner Academy, 6 p.m.

Oct. 11: at East, 6 p.m.

Oct. 19: at Hogan Prep, 1 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Southeast, 6 p.m.

North Kansas City

Aug. 30: at Grandview, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: William Chrisman, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Ruskin, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Fort Osage, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Belton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Truman, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Columbia Hickman, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Oak Park, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Raytown, 7 p.m.

Northland Christian (with St. Joseph Christian)

Aug. 30: Putnam County, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: at East Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Bye

Sept. 20: at Stanberry, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Albany, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at St. Pius X, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12: Christ Prep (Kan.), 2 p.m.

Oct. 18: St. Mary’s Academy (Kan.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Cameron, 7 p.m.

Oak Grove

Aug. 30: Lawson, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Blair Oaks, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Center, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at East, 6 p.m.

Sept. 27: Odessa, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Pleasant Hill, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Excelsior Springs, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Harrisonville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Warrensburg, 7 p.m.

Oak Park

Aug. 30: at Platte County, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: Raytown, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: William Chrisman, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Ruskin, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Fort Osage, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Grandview, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Belton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at North Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Columbia Hickman, 7 p.m.

Odessa

Aug. 30: St. Pius X, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Holden, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Central, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Oak Grove, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Excelsior Springs, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Warrensburg, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Pleasant Hill, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Harrisonville, 7 p.m.

Orrick (8-man)

Aug. 30: at Chilhowee with Leeton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: Norborne with Hardin-Central, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Drexel with Miami, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Stewartsville with Osborn, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Northwest (Hughesville) with Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Worth County with Northeast Nodaway, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Kansas City East Christian, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Osceola, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at North Shelby, 7 p.m.

Park Hill

Aug. 30: Lee’s Summit West, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Liberty North, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Lee’s Summit North, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Fort Osage, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Blue Springs South, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Staley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Blue Springs, 7 p.m.

Park Hill South

Aug. 30: at Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: Platte County, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: St. Joseph Central, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Staley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Lee’s Summit, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Truman, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Blue Springs South, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Liberty North, 7 p.m.

Pembroke Hill

Aug. 30: El Dorado Springs, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: University Academy, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Southeast, 6 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Bishop Ward, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Lincoln Prep, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Central, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Summit Christian, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Van Horn, 7 p.m.

Platte County

Aug. 30: Oak Park, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Park Hill South, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Kearney, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Grain Valley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Raytown South, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Smithville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Winnetonka, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Grandview, 7 p.m.

Pleasant Hill

Aug. 30: Boonville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Richmond, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Grandview, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Warrensburg, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Oak Grove, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Harrisonville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Odessa, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Excelsior Springs, 7 p.m.

Raymore-Peculiar

Aug. 30: Park Hill South, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: Blue Springs South, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Rockhurst, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Belton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Park Hill, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Blue Springs, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Platte County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Lee’s Summit North, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Lee’s Summit West, 7 p.m.

Raytown

Aug. 30: at Blue Springs South, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Oak Park, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Raytown South, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at William Chrisman, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Ruskin, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Grain Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Fort Osage, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Belton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: North Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Raytown South

Aug. 30: Fort Osage, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: Winnetonka, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Raytown, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Smithville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Platte County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Ruskin, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Grandview, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Kearney, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Grain Valley, 7 p.m.

Richmond

Aug. 31: Liberty (Mountain View), noon

Sept. 6: Frontenac (Kan.), 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Pleasant Hill, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Excelsior Springs, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Lafayette County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Carrollton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Holden, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Knob Noster, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Lexington, 7 p.m.

Rockhurst

Aug. 30: at Columbia Rock Bridge, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Blue Springs, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Blue Springs South, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Blue Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Bishop Miege, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Columbia Battle, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Christian Brothers College, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Jefferson City, 7 p.m.

Ruskin

Aug. 30: Belton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Smithville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: North Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Oak Park, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Raytown, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Raytown South, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: William Chrisman, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Grain Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Fort Osage, 7 p.m.

Smithville

Aug. 30: at St. Joseph Central, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: Ruskin, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Grain Valley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Raytown South, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Sedalia Smith-Cotton

Oct. 4: at Platte County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Winnetonka, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Grandview, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Kearney, 7 p.m.

Southeast

Aug. 30: at Excelsior Springs, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Lincoln Prep, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Pembroke Hill, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21: at Hogan Prep, 1 p.m.

Sept. 27: at St. Michael the Archangel, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5: at Central, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12: at University City, TBA

Oct. 18: at East, 6 p.m.

Oct. 25: Northeast, 6 p.m.

St. Michael the Archangel

Aug. 30: at Summit Christian, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: at St. Pius X, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Fair Grove, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Lone Jack with Kingsville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Southeast, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Midway, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Pierce City, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Center, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Clinton, 7 p.m.

St. Pius X

Aug. 30: at Odessa, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: St. Michael the Archangel, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Cameron, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Maryville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Chillicothe, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: St. Joseph Christian with Northland Christian, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at St. Joseph Benton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at St. Joseph Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Savannah, 7 p.m.

Staley

Aug. 30: Truman, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Kearney, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Lee’s Summit, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Park Hill South, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Lee’s Summit West, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Liberty North, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at St. Joseph Central, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Park Hill, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Liberty, 7 p.m.

Summit Christian

Aug. 30: St. Michael the Archangel, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: Bishop Ward, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Clinton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Lafayette County, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Skyline, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: University Academy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Van Horn, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Pembroke Hill, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Lincoln Prep, 7 p.m.

Truman

Aug. 30: at Staley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: Liberty North, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Liberty, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at St. Joseph Central, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: William Chrisman, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: North Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Park Hill South, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Columbia Hickman, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Lee’s Summit, 7 p.m.

University Academy

Aug. 30: at Wellington-Napoleon, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Pembroke Hill, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14: Christ Prep (Kan.), 1 p.m.

Sept. 21: Sweet Springs with Malta Bend, 1 p.m.

Sept. 27: El Dorado (Kan.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Summit Christian, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12: Archie, noon

Oct. 19: at Van Horn, 1 p.m.

Oct. 26: at East, 1 p.m.

Van Horn

Aug. 30: East, 6 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Butler, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Bishop Ward, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21: Center, 1 p.m.

Sept. 27: Northeast, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Winnetonka, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Summit Christian, 7 p.m

Oct. 19: at University Academy, 1 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Pembroke Hill, 7 p.m.

West Platte

Aug. 30: at Lone Jack, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: South Harrison, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Lawson, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: East Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Lathrop, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at North Platte, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Penney, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Mid-Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Plattsburg, 7 p.m.

William Chrisman

Aug. 30: Blue Springs, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: at North Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Oak Park, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Raytown, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Truman, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Blue Springs South, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Ruskin, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Fort Osage, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Belton, 7 p.m.

Winnetonka

Aug. 30: Belton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Raytown South, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Grandview, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Kearney, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Grain Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Van Horn, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Smithville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Platte County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: St. Joseph Central, 7 p.m.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
  Comments  