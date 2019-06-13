UMKC unveils edgier Kangaroos logo for its sports teams

Billy Donlon introduced as new UMKC men’s basketball coach Recruiting locally is key, new UMKC men's basketball coach Billy Donlon said on March 29, 2019 during his introduction. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Recruiting locally is key, new UMKC men's basketball coach Billy Donlon said on March 29, 2019 during his introduction.

The UMKC Kangaroos have a new logo.

The university unveiled a new athletics logo Thursday. It features a forward-facing Kangaroo and an emphasis on Kansas City. The letters KC interlock on the mascot’s jersey in the logo.

The logo will be used for the university’s 14 sports teams.

UMKC partnered with Oklahoma-based Old Hat Creative, a Norman-based sports strategic agency, to create the new brand. According to a statement from the school, more than 11,000 fans and members of the community were surveyed with the goal of delivering “a mark that resonated with all of Kansas City and would be a source of pride for the university.”

“Our new visual identity allows us to have a stronger connection with our students, fans, alumni and supporters on campus and in the local community,” UMKC athletic director Brandon Martin said.