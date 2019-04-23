UMKC to put $1.5 million into athletic facility upgrades. Here’s an artist’s rendering

UMKC Athletics

UMKC will undergo a $1.5 million upgrade to its athletic facilities, including the Swinney Center, the school announced on Tuesday.

The lead gift was provided by the Sunderland Foundation.

Swinney, the home floor for the men’s and women’s basketball teams and volleyball team, will receive space structuring, increased fan amenities and branding enhancements in the North lobby, where fans enter.

Also, highlights from the Kangaroos’ sports history will be showcased.

“You have one opportunity to make a first impression and you have to consider how to design it in order to showcase your programs’ success, history and tradition,” UMKC athletic director Dr. Brandon Martin said. “UMKC athletics has a unique story and it is imperative that we find creative ways to display this history.

The first phase will begin in June. A second phase will begin later in the summer and will involve improvements to the school’s sport medicine and sports performance facilities.