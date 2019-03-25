UMKC, seeking to increase sports donors, creates an athletic fund

UMKC has created an athletic fundraising arm. The Roo Athletic Fund will support scholarships and upgrades and improvements to facilities.

“My hope is that alumni, fans and supporters across Kansas City commit to propelling UMKC athletics to be a premiere mid-major Division I program,” UMKC athletic director Brandon Martin said in a statement.

According to the university, UMKC ranks last in the Western Athletic Conference in donors. It funds 250 athletes with an annual expenditure of nearly $50,000 per athlete.

“We are asking our student-athletes to compete and win championships, but we need to provide them with the support to do so,” Martin said.

