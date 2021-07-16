This former Missouri Tigers all-conference lineman returns for spot on football staff

Atiyyah Ellison spent some time with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a defensive tackle after leaving Mizzou. He’s back in CoMo now, as the football program’s director of player development. AP file photo

Former Mizzou and NFL defensive lineman Atiyyah Ellison has joined the Tigers’ football staff as the team’s director of player development, the school announced Friday.

“We were looking for a Mizzou alum who could identify with, and support, the everyday needs of student-athletes and our program,” Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “Atiyyah fits perfectly because of his journey at Mizzou and in the NFL. He will also be able to connect with Mizzou football, both past and present.”

Ellison, a St. Louis native, was an All-Big 12 selection in 2004 when he recorded 12.5 tackles for loss under former longtime MU coach Gary Pinkel. He played one season in the NFL, appearing in 15 games for the 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars.

He was briefly in the Chiefs organization in 2010.

“I’m blessed to be part of this program again,” Ellison said. “I’m grateful to Coach Drinkwitz for the opportunity to be part of the next chapter of Mizzou football, and to add to my professional experiences. I can’t wait to see our student-athletes continue to grow, on and off the field.”