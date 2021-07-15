Check out where this former Missouri Tiger signed his first pro basketball contract

Bradley’s Elijah Childs, left, and Missouri’s Mitchell Smith, right, battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) AP

Former Missouri men’s basketball forward Mitchell Smith has signed with Swedish team Norrköping Dolphins.

A 6-foot-10 post from Van Buren, Arkansas, Smith went pro after last season, forgoing his extra year of eligibility and opting to sign with an agency in April. The decision has led to him to one of the top clubs in the Swedish Basketball League.

The Dolphins are five-time champions, most recently winning it all in 2017-18.

“Ain’t nothing change, we just making plays in another country,” Smith said in an Instagram post announcing the move. “ ... @norrkoping_dolphins let’s make some noise”

Smith averaged 3.8 points and 3.8 rebounds over his four-year career in Columbia, in which he played in 98 games with 18 starts. He’s the first player from Missouri’s 2020-21 class to ink a pro deal and was the final recruit of former coach Kim Anderson’s to leave the program.