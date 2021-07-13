Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs NIL bill into law. It will go into effect Aug. 28

Missouri Tigers football players, going through a workout at Faurot Field, and all other college athletes will be able to profit off their own name, image and likeness thanks to a new state law set to take effect Aug. 28. KC Star file photo

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, as expected, signed a bipartisan name, image and likeness bill into law Tuesday, paving the way for the state’s college athletes to profit off their popularity and followings as players for their schools’ sports teams.

The bill, labeled HB 297 and led by Rep. Wayne Wallingford (R-Cape Girardeau), has a provision that prohibits state public and private higher institutions from banning college athletes from profiting off their NIL rights. The legislation had passed through the House and Senate in May and will go into effect Aug. 28.

It makes Missouri the 27th state to officially pass an NIL bill and the last state featuring a school from the Southeastern Conference to enact one. It’s part of a rapid rush by states this summer to push for NIL laws after the NCAA enacted an interim policy allowing its athletes to benefit from name, image and likeness on July 1.

University of Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk released a statement in support of the governor’s decision. The school’s athletic department partnered with marketing firm Opendorse in November in anticipation of the policy shift, providing resources to help student-athletes navigate the NIL process.

“Today’s signing of the NIL bill ensures our student-athletes will continue to have opportunities to cultivate and benefit from their personal brands,” Sterk said in a news release. “On behalf of all of our student-athletes, I would like to express our gratitude to Governor Parson, Senators Caleb Rowden, Greg Razer and Holly Rehder, Representatives Kurtis Gregory, Wes Rogers, Nick Schroer, and Wayne Wallingford, and many other elected officials who spoke in support of and voted for the NIL bill ...”

Under the new law, athletes must disclose to schools the terms of any agreements with sponsors before they receive compensation. This caveat is intended to prevent student-athletes from entering deals that conflict with school policy, though individual boosters can arrange individual NIL deals with student-athletes — a feature of Missouri’s NIL law that differs from other states’. Colleges in Missouri must also provide financial-development programs for their athletes at least once per year.

Student-athletes will be allowed to hire a licensed agent or attorney for NIL-related purposes, but any negotiation of a professional contract while still playing for the school remains prohibited. They cannot participate in NIL activities conflicting with team activities, sell school-owned memorabilia or use university trademarks (such as logos) without school consent.

Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz, like Sterk, has been an ardent and active supporter of NIL changes. He traveled to Jefferson City to meet with state lawmakers in May in an effort to garner their support. And several of his players have begun to make NIL moves: Tyler Macon and Martez Manuel, for instance, have created and promoted brands using their popularity.

Others have signed — often announced via paid social-media posts — package deals with companies. Several Missouri players, for example, joined YOKE Gaming — a service that allows fans to video-chat and play video games with an athlete — on July 1.

The National College Players Association — a nonprofit advocacy group that acts as an independent support organization for college athletes — released a statement Tuesday in support of the Missouri law’s passage.

“Missouri college athletes deserve these rights & freedoms,” the statement read. “The NCPA is proud to have worked with Missouri lawmakers in standing up against unjust NCAA rules and bringing forth one of the best NIL laws in the country.”