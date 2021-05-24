Former Missouri Tigers guard Clarkson takes NBA’s Sixth Man Award with Snyder’s Jazz

Sacramento forward Chimezie Metu (25) and guard Buddy Hield (24) guard Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half of a May 16, 2021 game. AP

Former Missouri standout Jordan Clarkson, who helped the Utah Jazz to the NBA’s best record this season, was named Sixth Man of the Year on Monday.

Clarkson averaged 18.1 points, appearing in 68 games and starting once. He’s been an offensive spark plug throughout the season and carried a heavier offensive load with All-Star guards Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell missing a total of 40 games with injuries.

Late in the regular season, Clarkson put up a career-best 41 points against the Golden State Warriors.

This is Clarkson’s seventh NBA season. A second-round draft pick of the Washington Wizards in 2015, he was immediately traded to the Los Angeles Lakers and started there for most of two seasons.

Clarkson, 28, is in his second season in Utah, where he plays for former MU coach Quin Snyder’s Jazz after a stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Clarkson spent his first two college seasons at Tulsa before transferring to Missouri, where he played the 2013-14 season, averaging 17.5 points per game and earning second-team All-SEC honors.

In the final year of MU coach Frank Haith’s tenure in CoMO, those Tigers finished 23-12 and played in the NIT.

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder speaks with guard Jordan Clarkson during a timeout in the second half of a game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer AP