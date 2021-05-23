Jordan Weber-led Mizzou shuts out Cyclones, advances to NCAA Softball Super Regionals

Lee’s Summit West product Jordan Weber helped lead the Missouri Tigers softball team to the Super Regionals of the NCAA tournament with a 5-0 victory over Iowa State Sunday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. Mizzou Athletics

Unscored upon during the regional round, the Missouri Tigers will now be hosting an NCAA Super Regional.

That much was assured Sunday afternoon, when MU beat Iowa State 5-0 to complete a powerful showing that extended throughout the three-day regional tournament at Mizzou Softball Field.

The 14th-ranked Tigers (41-15) were simply too much for the competition all weekend.

On Saturday, freshman Laurin Krings struck out 10 and took a no-hit bid into the final inning as Mizzou hung a 4-0 shutout on Northern Iowa. On Friday, MU beat Illinois-Chicago 8-0.

Pitcher Jordan Weber was the catalyst Friday, a role she revisited Sunday against the Cyclones Sunday. The Lee’s Summit West product didn’t allow a hit, struck out six and walked just two with an announced 2,313 in attendance.

It was the 40th no-hitter in the history of the MU program. The last postseason no-hitter thrown by an MU pitcher was Chelsea Thomas’ vs. DePaul in 2011.

This one came in Weber’s second-ever postseason appearance.

Mizzou scored one run in the first, two in the second, one in the third and one more in the top of the seventh, a solo homer by Brooke Wilmes.

Wilmes and Hatti Moore collected two hits apiece Sunday.

Next up for Mizzou is the Super Regionals and a showdown in CoMo against James Madison (37-1), a team that has won its last 26 games.

Iowa State, the home team for the 1 p.m. game Sunday in Columbia, had collected the first NCAA softball tourney wins in program history on Saturday to reach the regional final.