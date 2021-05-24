Two-time national champion junior-college coach takes job at Oak Park High. Here’s why

File photo

The most successful women’s basketball coach in Kansas City Kansas Community College history is taking a new job ... at Oak Park High.

Joe McKinstry won a pair of National Junior College Athletic Association championships in his six seasons at KCKCC. And now he’s taking over the program where he went to high school.

McKinstry went 151-42 with Division II national titles in 2016 and 2019. He started his KCKCC career as an assistant in the men’s program in 2015. Before that, he spent seven seasons as associate men’s head coach at William Penn, his alma mater.

A lifestyle change motivated the decision to move from the college to high school ranks, McKinstry, who has four daughters, told KCKCC sports information director Alan Hoskins.

“No recruiting, shorter season, no long trips,” McKinstry said. “The opportunity at Oak Park also gives me something new and a challenge that will be exciting and keep me motivated on the professional level.”