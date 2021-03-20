Takeaways from Mizzou Tigers’ spring football game, including the defense and QBs

The Missouri Tigers held their spring football game on March 20, 2021 on Faurot Field in Columbia.

In the fall, Mizzou plans to play football games in front of full-capacity crowds.

But their initial preparations for the 2021 season still require creative measures to prepare for game-like settings.

The Tigers played their annual spring game in front of a reduced capacity of 6,000, though they brought the cheerleaders and band along for the ride, trying to simulate a game environment.

Even if the spring game wasn’t actually a game. The format fit more of a scrimmage and at times simply a practice, with designed situations — such as starting drives in the red zone — put in place.

Here’s what coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri players took away from the day:

PATIENCE

A second-year head coach.

A new defensive coordinator.

They’ve been on the field together with this team for all of 12 days, so although the spring game — Black vs. Gold — opened up the ticket gates and drew a televised replay on the SEC Network, its importance was illuminated in the way it was labeled.

As Practice No. 12.

The point of the spring game isn’t to declare winners or determine roster spots five-plus months before the season but rather to work on specific elements. And they did not permit live tackling, blowing the whistle at the sign of potential contact.

“It’s all about individual player development, putting people in individual situations,” Drinkwitz said. “Don’t worry about the outcome or the result right now. We’re really process-oriented in what we’re trying to do.”

DEFENSE ON POINT

As for the outcome, though, the defense will walk away pleased. At least more than the offense.

The defense held the offense out of the end zone during its red-zone trips and did not allow a passing touchdown.

All while implementing a new scheme.

In January, Mizzou hired Steve Wilks, a longtime NFL coach, as its defensive coordinator.

“I think anytime you can go out and put together a solid scrimmage when you’re only (12) practices in with a new defensive system, I think that’s really cool, especially when it’s not just the starters who understand the system,” safety Martez Manuel said. “I think it just compliments the great job that Coach Wilks is doing. We’ve really bought into his defense. I mean, honestly, the guy is a defensive genius. He has an answer for everything.”

In Wilks’ scheme, the most significant changes come in the secondary, with cornerbacks operating under a variety of looks that stretch well beyond the basics of man-to-man. It’s an adjustment. But perhaps a quicker one than anticipated.

“They’re doing some really good things — mixing up man and zone, trying to make it look the same until it’s not,” receiver Keke Chism said. “It’s been pretty great just going up against those guys each and every day.”

QB PLAY

Asked for his assessment of the quarterbacks, and Drinkwitz’s initial sentence offered one adjective.

“Blah.”

Starting quarterback Connor Bazelak did not throw a touchdown in his drives.

“We didn’t execute at a high enough level,” Drinkwitz said. “I thought Connor made a couple good throws but overall, we can improve. So that’s a good sign — you want to make sure you continue to have an opportunity to get better.”

RB STANDOUT

After defense controlled the early part of the scrimmage, Michael Cox, a redshirt freshman from Atlanta, finally broke through with a touchdown run from inside the 10-yard line.

He was among the short list of players whom Drinkwitz singled out in his post-game Zoom call with media.

“He’s a hard runner,” Drinkwitz said. “I’m very, very excited about the way he played today.”

UP NEXT

While Mizzou implements the beginning stages of its 2021 preparation, a collection of former Tigers will have the opportunity to make an impression on NFL scouts.

Missouri will hold its pro day Monday. Tentatively, the players expected to participate include Nick Bolton, Larry Borom, Larry Rountree, Joshuah Bledsoe, Tyree Gillespie, Damon Hazelton, Jonathan Nance and Johnathon Johnson.