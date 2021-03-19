Missouri women’s basketball loses first-round game in WNIT to Fresno State Bulldogs

The Missouri women’s season did not end on Friday, but it did take a turn for the worse.

The Missouri Tigers lost 78-75 to Fresno State in the first round of the women’s NIT in Fort Worth, Texas.

While Mizzou (9-12) is knocked out of championship contention, it will play in the consolation bracket against Arizona State at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Tigers were up by as many as 20 points against Fresno State (17-10) and held a 10 point lead gong into the fourth quarter.

MU sophomore guard Aijha Blackwell made a three-pointer with 5 minutes, 14 seconds left in the third quarter that put MU up 56-36.

But it was all Fresno State from there.

The Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 42-19 from that point forward. The stretch included a 9-0 run to close out the game.