Three things to know about Missouri’s spring football game on Saturday

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz watches his team against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

Missouri’s spring football game is Saturday with kickoff set for 1 p.m. on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Here are three things to know:

You’re invited

Missouri encourages fans to get tickets in advance online at MUTigers.com/SpringGame. If available, fans can get tickets at Gate 1 before the game. That’s also where fans will enter the stadium with gates open at noon.

Parking is available on all surface lots. Masks will be required unless eating or drinking, and fans will be seated in pods of two or four. Tailgating is prohibited.

The game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus.

Check out Jeremy Maclin’s cousin

Jay Maclin is a redshirt freshman wide receiver and cousin of former Tigers’ All-American receiver and return specialist Jeremy Maclin. After a nine-year NFL career, including two with the Chiefs, Jeremy Maclin is now the head coach at Kirkwood High. That’s the high school that produced both Maclin cousins.

Asked for a comparison, Jay played along.

“He’s faster, taller, probably got better hands by a little bit, just a little bit,” Jay Maclin said earlier this week. “I’m probably more shiftier, better route-runner. I don’t have his speed, but I rely a lot more on my skills, my skill set. We’re both really good players. We’re both dogs.”

Jay Maclin wears No. 19. Jeremy wore No. 9.

Who’s the backup quarterback?

Spring football provides an opportunity to scout the quarterback depth. Connor Bazelak is the unquestioned starter. But how does the depth stack up?

Brady Cook was the second quarterback last season after Shawn Robinson was moved to safety. Cook is a redshirt freshman who appeared in three games last season and completed 6 of 7 passes and a touchdown.

Freshman Tyler Macon enrolled in January. He was a four-star prospect and the nation’s No. 13-rated dual threat quarterback by Rivals.com.

Newcomers in Eli Drinkwitz’s program have to earn their jersey number in practice, and recently Macon got his No. 10 after a solid practice.