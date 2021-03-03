SportsBeat KC: Breaking down Missouri’s hoop season with analyst Chris Gervino

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin talks to the team from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett) AP

Missouri looks to stop a losing trend when it takes on Florida at Gainesville Wednesday night. The Tigers have dropped four of five, but it’s likely they’ve built enough credentials to be in the NCAA Tournament. Still, a strong finish to a regular season would remove any doubt.

On today’s episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily podcast, Tigers Radio Network analyst Chris Gervino joins host Blair Kerkhoff to discuss Mizzou, this season, coach Cuonzo Martin’s future and more. Gervino was the sports director at KOUM in Columbia for 20 years and now devotes his time to working Missouri basketball and football games.

