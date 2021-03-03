Missouri Tigers men’s basketball vs. Florida Gators: Prediction, time, TV, bet line

Mississippi’s Jarkel Joiner, left, and Missouri’s Xavier Pinson, right, battle for loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) AP

COVID-19 has played havoc with some men’s basketball seasons. Michigan responded well after a three-week layoff. Baylor was wobbly coming off a similar length layoff and suffered its first loss of the last season last weekend.

Missouri is preparing for a game at Florida on Wednesday with the Tigers coming off their second pause of the season. It will have been eight days since the previous game, an ugly home loss to Ole Miss. Mizzou was supposed to play Texas A&M on Saturday, but the Aggies have missed a month with COVID-19 issues.

In January, Missouri went 11 days between games. After losing by 15 at Mississippi State, the Tigers won at A&M after the break.

They’re hopeful for a similar experience. Missouri’s previous game was home loss to Ole Miss, the fourth setback in five games.

“It’s been a great time for us regroup,” guard Torrence Watson said. “Everybody is locked in and ready to go.”

THE DETAILS

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida

TV: SEC Network

Betting line: Florida by 4 1/2

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

PROJECTED LINEUPS

P No. Florida Ht. Yr. PPG G 0 Tre Mann 6-5 S0. 14.7 G 22 Tyree Appleby 6-1 Jr. 10.8 G 10 Noah Locke 6-3 Jr. 7.8 F 4 Anthony Duruji 6-8 Jr. 6.2 F 12 Colin Castleton 6-11 Jr. 12.9 P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG F 23 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 Sr. 12.9 F 24 Kobe Brown 6-7 So. 7.9 G 13 Mark Smith 6-5 Sr. 10.0 G 1 Xavier Pinson 6-2 Jr. 14.0 G 12 Dru Smith 6-3 Sr. 13.9

About Florida (13-6, 9-5 SEC): The Gators are riding a three-game winning streak with the previous two on the road, Auburn and Kentucky. Guard Tre Mann was named SEC player of the week for his performances in those games. He went for 19 points and 13 rebounds against the Tigers and 21 points and eight boards against the Wildcats. Don’t be surprised to see Florida run zone Missouri, which has struggled against that defense. The Gators are the SEC’s top shooting team on all shots (46.8 percent) and from beyond the arc (35.9 percent).

About Missouri (14-7, 7-7 SEC): Just when it appeared the Tigers had turned a corner with a decisive victory at South Carolina, they laid an egg at home against Ole Miss. Missouri has lost four of five and although their spot on the NCAA Tournament bracket seems secure, it would be a good time to begin to reverse course. It’s the only regular season meeting this season between the Gators and Tigers. Missouri is 0-4 all time in Gainesville but the Tigers are 5-4 on the road this season.

Prediction: A tough assignment for Missouri. Florida used a 3-2 zone against Kentucky, which went four of 20 from beyond the arc. Ole Miss wrecked the Tigers twice with a trapping zone. Mizzou will have to work hard for open looks. Can Xavier Pinson and other Missouri guards get to the basket? That’s been a winning approach most of the season for Mizzou. Pinson has struggled lately, shooting 36 percent. The Tigers need this one but will come up just short in a well-played game.

Florida, 75-71