Two Mizzou football freshmen earn SEC weekly awards after stellar games vs. Arkansas

Missouri Tigers fans got a glimpse of the future when two freshmen stole the show on Senior Day last Saturday. MU quarterback Connor Bazelak led the last-second drive then kicker Harrison Mevis knocked in the game-winning kick to beat Arkansas 50-48.

Those combined efforts were recognized by the SEC in its weekly awards. Mevis was chosen SEC special teams player of the week, the first time he’s earned that honor. Bazelak was chosen SEC freshman of the week for the second straight week, his third time overall.

Mevis didn’t just knock in the 32-yard field goal for the win. The true freshman was a perfect 5 for 5 on field goals last Saturday, a school record. He scored 20 points in the win, including five point-after attempts.

It’s the second time this season a Mizzou player has won SEC special teams player of the week. MU punter Grant McKinniss earned the honor after a stellar performance against South Carolina, when he twice pinned the Gamecocks inside the 1-yard line.

Bazelak threw for 380 yards against the Hogs, the third time this season he’s thrown for more than 300 yards. It was his second straight week earning the award after he posted a 318-yard passing day against Vanderbilt in a 41-0 win. The first time Bazelak won the award was after his best day as a Tiger: 406 yards passing, four touchdowns and a 45-41 victory over LSU.

Mizzou hosts No. 12 Georgia at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers will conclude the season with a road trip to Mississippi State.