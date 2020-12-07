University of Missouri
Missouri Tigers football vs. Georgia Bulldogs: Preview, TV, bet line, kickoff time
THE DETAILS
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri
TV: SEC Network
Betting line: Georgia by 12.5
Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)
FIVE THINGS
- Rescheduled game. Mizzou and Georgia were supposed to meet Nov. 14, but MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s squad fell below the positional threshold at defensive line. That prompted the SEC to reschedule the contest. The conference needed to juggle some more games (Georgia plays Vandy on Dec. 19), but the SEC East foes will finally meet on the field Saturday.
- Georgia quarterback set. When the Tigers and Bulldogs were first preparing for each other, the Georgia quarterback race was all up in the air. Coach Kirby Smart claimed they were practicing four options. But it’s been a different style since then: USC transfer JT Daniels has taken hold of the job. He’s started the past two games, leading Georgia to wins over Mississippi State and South Carolina.
- Nick Bolton available. When MU linebacker Nick Bolton was ejected on a questionable targeting call against Arkansas, it made him unavailable for the rest of the game. If there is a bright side, it’s that Bolton will be good to go from the start of the game against Georgia. Bolton was ejected in the final two minutes of the first half, meaning he’s served all of his suspension.
- Mizzou on a roll. The pacing’s been off because of 2020 and the pandemic, but the Tigers have been red-hot, winning five of their last six games. Drinkwitz has said they’ve wanted to create some new traditions, like lighting up the Oval tower after wins. There’s been a lot of celebrating in recent weeks as the wins keep coming.
- Busy day in CoMo. Don’t look now but Mizzou athletics could be in the spotlight on Saturday. The football team hosts a ranked Georgia team while the men’s basketball team will play No. 5 Illinois at Mizzou Arena. Football kicks off at 11 a.m.; basketball tips off at 7 p.m. The football game will have fans, but the basketball game won’t to keep Braggin’ Rights on a neutral court. While it’s a shame it’s during pandemic times, that’s still an exciting day for the Tigers.
Comments