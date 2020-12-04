Mizzou Tigers football team gets commitment from St. Louis four-star recruit

The Missouri Tigers picked up a huge win on the recruiting trail Friday, adding a second pledge to their 2022 football recruiting class.

Four-star St. Louis safety Isaac Thompson announced his commitment to Mizzou and coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s program. Thompson picked the Tigers over dozens of other offers, including finalists Arkansas and Michigan.

Always been HOME... COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/WFbvoTGB3W — isaac thompson (@isaacthompson__) December 4, 2020

Thompson, a St. Louis University High safety, gives Mizzou major momentum for the 2022 recruiting cycle. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 157 recruit in the country while Rivals has him at 135th.

That’s another in-state recruiting win for Drinkwitz and the Tigers. Since Drinkwitz took over the program in December 2019, he’s stressed he’s going to recruit the local St. Louis and Kansas City metros hardest, along with the rest of the state of Missouri.

So far, Drinkwitz has backed up his words, picking up major prospects and getting them to stay in Missouri.

Thompson joins Lee’s Summit tight end Max Whisner as the other commitment in the 2022 class. Whisner is a three-star pledge and started off the class for the Tigers.

Mizzou is picking up its first few pieces with its 2022 class. Don’t forget about the 2021 class, though.

MU has 20 players committed to that class. Those players can sign letters of intent starting Dec. 16, the first day of the early signing period.