Mizzou football knows the rest of its 2020 schedule. Busy day in CoMo on Dec. 12

The Missouri Tigers should have received their final schedule changes of this season, though that’s pending the unpredictable, of course.

The SEC announced Friday the final iteration of the 2020 schedule for games on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. Mizzou will host the Georgia Bulldogs on Dec. 12 in a game rescheduled from Nov. 14. The Tigers then travel to Mississippi State on Dec. 19 to conclude the regular season.

That means a busy day in Columbia on Dec. 12. The Mizzou men’s basketball team hosts Illinois at 7 p.m. for the annual Braggin’ Rights rivalry game. That game was moved from Enterprise Center to Mizzou Arena this season because of the pandemic, with the Tigers winning a coin toss to host the contest.

Friday’s announcement should be the last change on Mizzou’s football schedule, which has been warped by postponements and COVID-19.

The Mizzou vs. Georgia game was delayed from Nov. 14 because the Tigers fell below the positional threshold at defensive line by one player. Fans hoping to attend the final home game of the year can use their “Game 4” tickets and parking passes.

Mizzou’s game at Mississippi State was moved from Saturday to a later date because the SEC juggled the schedule around to accommodate other teams. The Tigers instead face Arkansas on Saturday in the Battle Line Rivalry.

The SEC enacted rescheduling measures late in the season allowing the league office to move around games. That was implemented to allow every conference team to squeeze in 10 games. As long as there are no further postponements — which is far from a certainty — the SEC has a path to play every league game without games being called off.

Before the season, the SEC kept Dec. 12 as a universal open date for every team in case there were postponements. But as more games were disrupted, the league took action by allowing Dec. 19, the same day as the SEC championship game, as another rescheduling option.

Along with Mizzou vs. Mississippi State, there are three other non-SEC championship games scheduled for Dec. 19. The SEC East’s Florida and SEC West’s Alabama are projected to win their divisions and play for the league title.