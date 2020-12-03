Mizzou’s Drinkwitz, Arkansas’ Pittman meet in clash of successful first-year coaches

Among all the story lines that surround this year’s edition of Missouri vs. Arkansas — former Tigers coach Barry Odom’s return, Senior Day, a trophy game and more — there is one more that’s gone relatively under-the-radar:

It pits the next wave of first-year SEC coaches making splashes early in their tenures.

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz has led the Tigers past a slow start. At 4-3, they’re likely finishing third in the SEC East, a major surprise compared to preseason expectations.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has enjoyed success in his own right. The Hogs snapped a 20-game SEC losing streak earlier this year, and while they’re 3-5, it’s a major improvement over winless conference slates in 2018-19.

Drinkwitz and Pittman have done so despite the chaos that has been the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sprinkle in the rest of the narratives and the teams get a Battle Line Rivalry at 11 a.m. Saturday in Memorial Stadium that features a little more spice to it than in its first few years.

“(Pittman’s) done an outstanding job,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s been a perfect fit for what that program needs at the time they needed it. He’s done a great job of providing pride in that program. Those guys are playing as hard as anybody in the country. You can see it.”

Saturday’s contest could also impact the SEC coach of the year award as Drinkwitz and Pittman put the final touches on their résumés. It’s not a lock by any means as SEC colleagues like Alabama’s Nick Saban, Florida’s Dan Mullen or Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher are all in the mix.

But a win in the Battle Line Rivalry could be a statement for both programs. And potentially vault them into the national stage.

The Tigers would improve to 5-3 with Mississippi State and Georgia on the schedule. If they split those games, the likely expectation, that means a 6-4 final record in Drinkwitz’s first season.

The Hogs would improve to 4-5 while snapping a four-game losing streak to MU. They’d be underdogs against Alabama in the season finale, but a 4-6 final record in Pittman’s inaugural season would be a successful starting point going forward.

“I haven’t noticed it,” Drinkwitz said of the national attention. “Don’t really care about it. Doesn’t phase me because it’s never really going to be about me in this program. It’s always going to be about the players at the Mizzou brand and what we’re trying to accomplish with the Mizzou brand.”

Behind the scenes, there’s been a budding friendship between Drinkwitz and Pittman.

Drinkwitz jokingly sent Pittman a text at 11:30 p.m. last Monday after their game had been postponed because of COVID-19 within the Arkansas program. While the Hogs healed up, that meant Drinkwitz and his staffers had to stay late at the offices, game-planning for their new opponent in Vanderbilt.

So, off went the late-night text. Drinkwitz said he thought Pittman could take a joke based off their previous interactions. Pittman eventually confirmed the text’s whereabouts, adding he enjoyed the banter.

It helps perhaps that there’s a mutual respect between institutions from both sides.

Drinkwitz grew up in Alma, Arkansas, and has fond memories of rooting for the Razorbacks. Pittman spent the 1990 season as MU’s offensive line coach under coach Larry Smith, his final season at the helm. He also coached at Trenton in-state, adding he loved visiting Columbia any time he could.

“Coach Smith, rest his soul, was such a wonderful guy,” Pittman said. “Great motivator. I was so elated to go to Missouri. … I loved the kids there. I had a really special group of offensive linemen there. Then the coaching staff I was able to work with was outstanding. I love Missouri.”

The Tigers have stressed this week that it’s a “player’s game”: While the coaches are certainly factors, the players are the ones who will ultimately decide the outcome. That’s been the message throughout the week, Drinkwitz said, as the Tigers look to tack onto their winning streak.

“We got a rivalry game that has a big trophy on the line that’s really heavy that I can’t even lift by myself,” Drinkwitz said. “We’re playing for our seniors. That ought to be enough.”