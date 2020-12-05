Mizzou completes epic comeback, topples Arkansas with game-winning field goal

The Missouri Tigers stared at heartbreak right in the face. Arkansas had taken a one-point lead from their hands with seconds to play.

But the Tigers didn’t flinch in executing a perfect two-minute drill. True freshman kicker Harrison Mevis knocked in a 32-yard field goal as time expired to send MU to a rousing 50-48 win over the Razorbacks on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Mizzou put together its game-winning drive with just 43 seconds left after Arkansas grasped the lead in heartbreaking fashion. The Hogs had scored a touchdown, and instead of electing to tie the score with an extra point and likely head to overtime, they went for the two-point conversion and the lead.

The ball first hit MU linebacker Jamal Brooks in the hands for a would-be interception. On the bobble, though, Arkansas’ Mike Woods caught it to put the Hogs ahead.

That didn’t matter. MU quarterback Connor Bazelak coolly led the drive, armed with three timeouts. Once Mevis’ field goal went through the uprights — making him a perfect 5 for 5 on the day — the Tigers spilled onto the field.

It was another banner day for an offense that has put up a combined 91 points in the past two games. MU running back Larry Rountree III showed out on Senior Day, rushing for 185 yards and three touchdowns. That makes it back-to-back three-touchdown games for Rountree.

Mizzou needed to dig itself out of a hole to even have a chance. The Tigers were down 40-26 early in the fourth quarter. Then they claimed the lead with three straight touchdowns.

Once Arkansas reclaimed the advantage, it looked like the game was over. But the Tigers prevailed in the end.

It was a long day for the Mizzou defense, which had shut out Vanderbilt the week before. After the Hogs offense started with a three-and-out, Arkansas reeled off four straight touchdown drives to jump in front.

That wasn’t helped when linebacker Nick Bolton was ejected for targeting late in the first half. His absence was felt at weak-side linebacker for the rest of the game.

The defense slowed down the Hogs just enough for the Mizzou offense to take it at the end.

Saturday was also Senior Day for the Tigers. Bolton, a junior, was honored alongside 16 seniors. Senior cornerback Adam Sparks opted out the season ahead of the game.

Despite the calendar dipping deeper into December, Mizzou will continue its season. The Tigers host Georgia on Dec. 12 after the SEC finalized some schedule shuffling. That’s the same day the MU men’s basketball team hosts Illinois at Mizzou Arena for the annual Braggin’ Rights game.

Questionable call?

Bolton, a potential SEC defensive player of the year candidate, was ejected for targeting late in the second half. It was confirmed after review, which led to a smattering of boos from the socially distanced crowd.

It appeared Bolton’s hit Arkansas’ JD White in the chest area, though, and not near the head. It was a hard tackle but left questions on if it warranted an ejection. Bolton’s penalty came in the first half, so he won’t have to sit out the Georgia game.

Old friends return

Odom made his return to Faurot Field for the Battle Line Rivalry on Saturday just a little over a year after he was fired as MU’s top guy. The Arkansas defensive coordinator chatted it up with Drinkwitz, other MU coaches and some of his former players during pregame.

It wasn’t just Odom who made their MU returns. Offensive line coach Brad Davis and cornerbacks coach Sam Carter is now with Arkansas. Hogs defensive quality control coach Michael Sherrer also played as a Tiger from 2012-16.