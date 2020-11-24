Missouri Tigers football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores: Preview, TV, line, kickoff time

The Missouri Tigers saw their schedule change at nearly the last minute. Instead of facing the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday in an intriguing rivalry game, Mizzou instead will face a winless Vanderbilt Commodores team it was supposed to play earlier this season.

That’s the SEC’s newest rule at work. The league announced it could reschedule games affected by COVID-19, all in the hopes of every team playing a full 10 game schedule. Well, the Hogs were dealing with coronavirus protocols, which prompted the shuffling.

Mizzou has arguably been the team hit with the most chaos this season with one schedule change after another. But now the Tigers (3-3) get the easiest game on their schedule.

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Betting line: Missouri by 20

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

FIVE THINGS

