Mizzou football will play Vanderbilt instead of Arkansas at home on Saturday

The Missouri Tigers won’t face Arkansas and former MU coach Barry Odom on Saturday after all.

The Mizzou vs. Arkansas game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Hogs’ program, the SEC announced Monday. The Tigers will instead take on Vanderbilt at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in a rescheduling shuffle.

The Commodores were originally scheduled to face Tennessee on Saturday, but that game was postponed “for the purpose of facilitating the rescheduling of the Vanderbilt at Missouri game.”

“As we continue to adapt to the current realities, it important to remain flexible as we move forward in the final weeks of the season,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “Contact tracing continues to be the biggest contributing factor to game interruptions. We will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible.”

The Missouri vs. Vanderbilt game was originally scheduled for Oct. 17. But the league postponed that game because of COVID-19 protocols affecting Vandy at the time.