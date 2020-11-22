Drinkwitz has key words for detractors as Missouri football picks up another victory

There were criticisms of the Missouri Tigers’ on-field performance Saturday, yes, which MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz said they’ll address when they break down film.

But the coach, in his first year with Missouri, was quick to praise his team after Mizzou’s 17-10 win over South Carolina. The Tigers matched up with the Gamecocks with only 52 available players on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. That’s below the SEC’s roster threshold, but Drinkwitz said his team worked “way too hard to not play a game.”

That followed an entire week of uncertainty as Mizzou slowly saw its roster numbers dip. The Tigers started with 56 players, then 54 to 53 before finally landing to the 52-mark they featured Saturday. That’s similar to an FCS roster, Drinkwitz said, the lower level of Division I football where scholarship numbers are limited compared to Mizzou.

The Tigers shook all of that away, improving to 3-3 on the season and holding firm at third place in the SEC East. Not bad for a team expected to win just two games and finish sixth in the division.

“I’ve got a couple of screenshots of people that predicted us to only win two games, so they can have those screenshots back,” Drinkwitz said. “I think that, for me, is the biggest thing. Just for our team to have a chip on our shoulder. People counting us out before we even got to the fight. There’s no quit in us.”

While Mizzou traveled 56 players to Columbia, South Carolina, Drinkwitz said they knew some of the players would be unavailable. Trajan Jeffcoat didn’t dress as he was declared out on Friday. The trio of Kobie Whiteside, Larry Borom and Xavier Delgado made the trip, but were emergency-only weapons.

MU never wavered in its commitment to the game, though. The overall roster number was never going to be an issue, Drinkwitz said, as they planned to suit up all along.

“We wanted to play no matter what,” Drinkwitz said. “As long as we didn’t have something from a medical standpoint that we would’ve considered to be an outbreak, we were going to play.”

It wasn’t a perfect performance by any means, especially from his offense, Drinkwitz said. The Tigers jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead, but almost saw that advantage wiped out because the offense failed to produce in the second half.

The Gamecocks appeared well on their way to another stunning comeback over the Tigers, but linebacker Devin Nicholson intercepted Gamecock quarterback Luke Doty’s pass late in the fourth quarter to preserve the victory.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

The defense shined bright Saturday, playing arguably its best game of the season despite defensive coordinator Ryan Walters being unavailable because of contact tracing. The Tigers were again led by linebacker Nick Bolton, who finished with 14 tackles, two of which were for loss.

“You can’t really dwell on the past or somebody hurts, someone not being out,” Bolton said. “They’re not going to be there either way it goes. Just come in here every day, put your head down and try to improve. Give us a chance to win a football game. Everybody in the locker room has the same mindset.”

Mizzou will look to heal up and get players back from contact tracing as it looks for another win. After securing the Mayor’s Cup against South Carolina, the Tigers have another trophy game. This time it’ll face old friend Barry Odom and the Arkansas Razorbacks with the Battle Line trophy at stake.

The Tigers have a chance to blow even further past preseason expectations, with four games remaining on the schedule. Drinkwitz said that’s a testament to the entire team overcoming hardships and mistakes in a win over the Gamecocks.

“Our guys are fighting and giving everything they got,” Drinkwitz said. “Nick Bolton’s playing every snap. Our d-line is giving everything they got. We started two true freshmen at corner tonight. To be where we’re at is a tribute to our players, it’s a tribute to our seniors, it’s a tribute to our staff for just fighting.”