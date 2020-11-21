Mizzou football has 56 players vs. South Carolina; Walters out due to contact tracing

Mizzou defensive coordinator Ryan Walters (left) and head coach Eli Drinkwitz observe the Tigers during the opening day of camp in Columbia. Mizzou Athletics

The Missouri Tigers will have a football game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday after all — but they’ll be limited with several players, and a coach, unavailable for the game.

Mizzou defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is out because of contact tracing, according to the team. Defensive backs coach David Gibbs will serve as MU’s defensive coordinator for Saturday’s game. Defensive quality control analyst Grant O’Brien was elevated to Mizzou’s 10th assistant spot, similar to when he filled in for Charlie Harbison earlier this season.

The Tigers traveled 56 scholarship players for the trip, though not all are expected to play. On the player front, MU will be missing 11 players for the game, including nine on scholarship: JJ Hester, Shawn Robinson, Keion Willis, Adam Sparks, Stacy Brown, Johnny Walker, Ish Burdine, D’ionte “Boo” Smith, Sci Martin, Dylan Spencer and Markell Utsey.

As expected, right tackle Larry Borom, left guard Xavier Delgado and defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside all traveled to Columbia, South Carolina. However, they are available on an emergency-only basis.

Linebacker Chad Bailey will play the entire game and serve his first-half suspension at a later date — once MU’s COVID-19 numbers improve. Utsey and Spencer will serve their suspensions despite being out.

Mizzou quarterback Connor Bazelak has led the way since he seized the starting job, but his backup is Robinson, and the lone scholarship quarterback behind him is true freshman Brady Cook.

Sparks and Burdine are significant parts of the cornerback rotation, playing behind starters Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Jarvis Ware. Expect depth pieces like JC Carlies to get in the mix there.