What we learned as Mizzou football escapes with 17-10 win over South Carolina

The Missouri Tigers got out to a big lead, and while the game got dicey, they still walked away with a 17-10 win over South Carolina on Saturday at Brice-Williams Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

Mizzou linebacker Devin Nicholson picked off Gamecock quarterback Luke Doty’s pass late in the fourth quarter to preserve a Tiger win.

The MU defense — which was missing defensive coordinator Ryan Walters to contact tracing — turned in one of its best performances of the season. The Tigers slammed the door on the Gamecocks, though South Carolina picked up some late scores to make it interesting.

The Tigers’ offense turned in a mixed bag of solid plays and occasional mistakes. The running game never got going, and MU quarterback Connor Bazelak was pressured and hit often. The offense disappeared in the second half as the Gamecocks were able to chip away from the lead.

But still, Mizzou (3-3) downed South Carolina (2-6) with a depleted roster on Saturday for the win.

The Tigers were hit by COVID-19, injuries, opt-outs, transfers and whatever else MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz has needed to navigate. They were missing 11 players, including nine scholarship players, as backups and depth pieces were out. Mizzou flirted with the SEC’s 53-player roster threshold, but still put together a team that came out with the victory.

Drinkwitz’s program sits alone in third place in the SEC East. Mizzou will also see an old friend next game in former coach Barry Odom, who’s now Arkansas’ defensive coordinator. The Battle Line Rivalry between Mizzou and Arkansas will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday at Faurot Field. The game’s location has been changed from KC’s Arrowhead Stadium to Columbia because of the pandemic.

Here are some takeaways from Mizzou’s win Saturday.

Offensive struggles

After opening the game with a three-and-out, it appeared as if the Mizzou offense was settling in. Quarterback Connor Bazelak had some nice throws, and while he threw an errant interception in the first half, MU was at least moving the ball.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

It resulted in a 17-0 halftime lead — not a runaway like some expected, but production.

Then the second half rolled around and the offense went silent. MU’s five drives after the break all ended in punts, including two three-and-outs. While the Tigers milked some clock late in the game, they only picked up five first downs in the final two quarters.

Bazelak finished 21 for 33 on passes for 203 yards, one touchdown and one interception. A bulk of those yards came in the first half, though, as the second half was a slog.

History books

Tiger running back Larry Rountree III has been integral to the offense — and the senior captain etched his name into Mizzou lore Saturday. On an 11-yard rush in the second quarter, Rountree passed Zack Abron for second all-time on MU’s career rushing list.

Former quarterback Brad Smith leads the way, meaning Rountree’s the most prolific running back in Mizzou history.

It was a slog to run the ball consistently Saturday, though. Mizzou was missing starting offensive linemen Larry Borom and Xavier Delgado, who both traveled, but did not see any game action.

There weren’t many open running lanes as Rountree, who got many carries, couldn’t hit paydirt as often. He finished Saturday with 21 carries for 58 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Youth movement

With so many contributors unavailable or injured, the Tigers’ future was on full display. The Tigers started two true freshmen at cornerback in Ennis Rakestraw and JC Carlies.

There were shades of nostalgia as true freshman wide receiver Jay Maclin, cousin of MU legend Jeremy Maclin, hauled in his first catch, which went for 5 yards. First-year running back Elijah Young also had a carry Saturday, setting up Mizzou’s second touchdown.