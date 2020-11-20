Mizzou football adds junior-college defensive lineman to 2021 recruiting class

The Missouri Tigers added to their recruiting class late Friday evening, landing junior-college prospect Realus George’s commitment. George, rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports composite, announced his decision on Twitter.

George, a defenisve lineman, originally committed to Old Dominion but re-opened his recruitment on Nov. 14. The Tigers then took the chance to earn his commitment. George started his career with the Miami Hurricanes, though he played as a fullback at the time.

Once he was passed up on the Miami depth chart, George entered the transfer portal, where he landed at his current spot at Independence (Kansas) Community College. There, George reinvented himself on the defensive line. He’s listed 247Sports. at 6 feet, 2 inches and 295 pounds.

Junior colleges are not playing football this fall (due to the coronavirus pandemic they will play in the spring), but George garnered some interest when he switched positions.

Mizzou adds to its 2021 recruiting class that will lay the foundation for MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s program. Drinkwitz is in his first year at Columbia. Drinkwitz has found success on the recruiting trail despite sanctions and the NCAA instituting a dead period because of the pandemic, barring on- and off-campus recruiting.

George isn’t the only junior-college defensive lineman headed to Missouri this cycle. Shemar Pearl, who last played at Garden City Community College, is also committed to the Tigers.

Here are the other 18 members of Mizzou’s 2021 class:

Four-star defensive end Travion Ford (St. Louis)

Four-star quarterback Tyler Macon (East St. Louis)

Three-star running back Taj Butts (St. Louis)

Three-star offensive lineman Connor Tollison (Jackson)

Three-star tight end Gavin McKay (Memphis)





Three-star cornerback Darius Jackson (Red Oak, Texas)

Three-star tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp (Washington)

Three-star defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo (St. Louis)

Three-star defensive back Davion Sistrunk (Melbourne, Florida)

Three-star cornerback Daylan Carnell (Indianapolis)

Three-star cornerback Zxaequan Reeves (Cocoa, Florida)

Junior college defensive end Shemar Pearl (Plano, Texas)

Three-star linebacker Zachary Lovett (Rockledge, Florida)

Three-star linebacker Dameon Wilson (Kings Mountain, North Carolina)

Three-star safety Tyler Hibbler (St. Louis)

Three-star running back BJ Harris (Chattanooga, Tennessee)

Three-star defensive end Jonathan Jones (McKinney, Texas)

Three-star defensive lineman Kyran Montgomery (Indianapolis)