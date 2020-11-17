Will COVID-19 postpone another Mizzou game? Tigers hover close to SEC roster minimum

The Missouri Tigers are creeping closer to the SEC’s overall player threshold — and they still have two more rounds of COVID-19 testing to get through this week.

MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Tuesday the Tigers are at 56 available scholarship players for their 6:30 p.m. Saturday game at South Carolina. Drinkwitz added the Tigers had two more COVID-19 positive results since last week, which resulted in more players put in quarantine because of contact tracing.

The Tigers are only a few players above the SEC’s 53-player minimum, which was implemented because of the COVID-19 pandemic. If teams fall below that mark, a postponement or no contest would be the next step, similar to last week’s Georgia game.

“I don’t know what our final roster will look like,” Drinkwitz said Tuesday at his weekly news conference. “We are committed to playing this week. We want to play. Our players want to play. We will do whatever we can to have that opportunity. It is what it is.”

Mizzou’s latest COVID-19 issue is different compared to last week and the Georgia game. The SEC’s rules include specific positional minimums: seven offensive linemen, four defensive linemen or at least one quarterback.

The Tigers fell below the mark at defensive line last week, which resulted in the postponement.

But they’re now grappling with the overall roster minimum. Drinkwitz didn’t say if the Tigers would be willing to play if they fell below the 53-man mark, which is an option. All he said he knows is that they have two more rounds of testing this week, one on Tuesday, which they’re awaiting results for, along with Thursday.

“I can’t predict the future,” Drinkwitz said. “I learned my lesson the hard way last week. I’m as open and honest about information as I can and always will be about COVID and COVID-related issues. But this is a year unlike any other.”

The Tigers started 2020 at a disadvantage because of NCAA sanctions, which limited them to 81 scholarships compared to the usual allotment of 85. Injuries, opt outs and transfers lowered the available player count more.

Drinkwitz said they have shuffled around some players. Offensive lineman Drake Heismeyer has moved to defensive line, where he played in high school. Some wide receivers have also practiced at defensive back.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

A significant portion of the Tigers’ struggles also come from injuries. Drinkwitz said four starters are all questionable for Saturday’s game and are unlikely to play, including right tackle Larry Borom, left guard Xavier Delgado, tight end Daniel Parker Jr. and defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside.

Mizzou has three players suspended for the first half of the South Carolina game. The trio was penalized for their involvement in the halftime fight at Florida. Drinkwitz confirmed two of the three players will not be available Saturday, but he didn’t name them.

While the Tigers grapple with COVID-19, South Carolina has dealt with the aftermath of firing coach Will Muschamp. USC interim coach Mike Bobo said Tuesday multiple starters have opted out of the season, including arguably the Gamecocks’ best defender in cornerback Jaycee Horn.

“I’m worried about this Saturday and this opportunity,” Drinkwitz said. “When we get done with that, then we’ll tackle the next challenge. I think if you look too far ahead, you waste a lot of energy on things that you can’t control.”