Missouri Tigers football vs. South Carolina: TV, kickoff time, bet line, preview

The Missouri Tigers didn’t have a game Saturday, but MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz still wanted to keep his players in shape and sharp. So the Tigers planned to have a “mock game,” where the only thing missing was the actual game day opponent.

Mizzou had another game postponed or altered because of COVID-19 last week. But this time, the Tigers were the ones who couldn’t make it to specific positional minimums. Drinkwitz’s squad fell below the threshold at defensive line, which prompted their Georgia game to be moved.

That means the Tigers haven’t played a game since Oct. 31, a blowout loss to Florida.

On Saturday, Mizzou (2-3) is scheduled to face a reeling South Carolina (2-5), a team that’s lost three straight and fired coach Will Muschamp on Sunday.

Here’s a look at this week’s game.

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina

TV: SEC Network Alternate

Betting line: Missouri by 6

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Five things to watch