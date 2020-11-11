Missouri Tigers football game vs. Georgia postponed because of COVID-19 issues

The Missouri Tigers won’t be playing a football game this weekend after all.

The Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday that Mizzou’s 11 a.m. Saturday home game against No. 12 Georgia was postponed because of COVID-19 positive tests, contact tracing and quarantining within Mizzou’s program.

MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Tuesday that the Tigers had one positive COVID-19 from Sunday’s round of testing, which “significantly” affected one positional group.

It’s the second time this season MU has had a game postponed because of the novel coronavirus. Mizzou’s game against Vanderbilt was moved from Oct. 17 to Dec. 12 tentatively as the Commodores couldn’t meet the SEC’s roster thresholds.

The SEC said the Mizzou vs. Georgia makeup date will need to be evaluated because the Tigers already have a game Dec. 12. A potential makeup date could be Dec. 19, the same day as the SEC championship game, pending the two teams won’t quality for it.