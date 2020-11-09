Georgia dealing with injuries at quarterback, other key spots heading into Mizzou game

While the Missouri Tigers are battling their own injury bug along the offensive and defensive lines, their next opponent, No. 12 Georgia, is battered coming off a loss to Florida.

That injury report starts with Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, who suffered an AC joint sprain. Bennett was pulled because of the injury before making his way back into the game. But after showing some discomfort, Georgia elected to take Bennett out again and rely on backup D’Wan Mathis for the rest of the game.

Bennett’s status for Saturday is currently unclear, Bulldog coach Kirby Smart said Monday. That means the quarterback competition is among three backups: Mathis, JT Daniels and Carson Beck.

“We are going to get all three of those guys ready,” Smart said during a Monday news conference. “The one who does the best job will be ready to play. And if Stetson is ready to play and he does the best job (he’ll play).”

That leaves MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz and his Tigers game-planning for multiple options at quarterback this week. Fortunately, Mizzou has had ample time to prepare for Georgia with the week off.

The Bulldogs have endured season-long problems at the quarterback position when projected starter Jamie Newman, the Wake Forest transfer, opted out of the season. That pushed Bennett, a former walk-on, into the starting role, which has led to varying results.

That leaves a potential gap for the Tigers to exploit. The MU defense has taken a step back this season after a stellar 2019, though that’s partially because it’s played some of the best offenses in the SEC.

Where the Bulldogs excel is on defense (aside from when they faced top offenses in Alabama and Florida). Mizzou will miss two starters along the offensive line Saturday: right tackle Larry Borom and left guard Xavier Delgado. Their absence contributed significantly in the Tigers’ loss to Florida, hindering both the pass and run game.

It’ll be a tough test for Mizzou against Georgia, which is allowing just 20.8 points per game, the 23rd-best mark in the nation.

Aside from Bennett, Georgia will miss a slew of other contributors against Mizzou at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Smart said wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint had season-ending surgery. Running back Kendall Milton will miss Saturday’s game because of a sprained MCL. It’s unclear if wide receiver George Pickens will be available; safety Lewis Cline is in concussion protocol; and defensive lineman Jordan Davis is week-to-week.

Drinkwitz has said in the past he will prepare for his opponent as if they’ll be at full strength, then make the necessary adjustments based on personnel. It was a similar case for the Tigers when they faced Florida in their last game; the Gators were missing starters because of COVID-19 and injuries.

Georgia (4-2) is coming off a 44-28 loss to the Gators, all but extinguishing their shot at the College Football Playoff and the SEC East race. The Tigers (2-3) are hoping to get back into the win column as one of the SEC’s surprise teams in Drinkwitz’s first year.

SEC struggling with COVID-19

Multiple SEC teams have been dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks while Mizzou was on its bye week away from football. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman tested positive for the novel coronavirus, opening the door for former MU coach Barry Odom to take over as interim coach.

Texas A&M had to shut down football activities Monday after a few positive tests. The Mississippi State vs. Auburn game was postponed to Dec. 12 because of COVID-19 within Bulldog coach Mike Leach’s program. That’s the third SEC game to be moved to the Dec. 12 open date, joining Mizzou vs. Vanderbilt and Florida against LSU.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron also said Monday his Tigers were dealing with an outbreak. The Athletic reported LSU had four COVID-19 positives, which has knocked others into quarantine, leaving Orgeron’s team with only one quarterback and no tight ends. The LSU vs. Alabama game also has a chance to be postponed.