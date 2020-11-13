SportsBeat KC: COVID-19 and coin flip, a very 2020 week for Mizzou athletics

Faurot Field is likely to stay quiet for a while because of COVID-19. Associated Press file photo

The slate of college football games is getting thinner by the hour. By noon on Friday, 12 Division I games this week had been postponed or canceled, including contests involving top-ranked Alabama (at LSU), No. 3 Ohio State (at Maryland) and fifth-ranked Texas A&M (at Tennessee). Also on the postponed list: Missouri’s home game against No. 12 Georgia.

Mizzou beat writer Souichi Terada joins SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff to explain why the Tigers aren’t playing this weekend and the rescheduling possibilities. Also, college basketball season is around the corner and Missouri already has a victory. It occurred via a coin flip on Thursday.

