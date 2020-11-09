Former Mizzou coach Barry Odom is back in top spot at Arkansas, for the interim

Former Missouri Tigers coach Barry Odom is back as a head coach — at least on an interim basis.

Odom, defensive coordinator at Arkansas, is taking over for Hogs coach Sam Pittman, who the school announced tested positive for COVID-19. Pittman’s test Sunday revealed he had contracted the novel coronavirus. He retested Monday morning. Should Pittman have three consecutive negative tests, he could return ahead of Arkansas’ game Saturday.

In Pittman’s absence, Odom will take over an upstart Arkansas team. The Hogs are 3-3 and considered the biggest surprise in the SEC after failing to win a conference game in the past two years. Arkansas travels to face No. 6 Florida for Saturday’s game, where Odom will serve as interim head coach.

Odom has earned some national praise and recognition in charge of an Arkansas defense that has exceeded expectations. The former MU coach and player will make his Faurot Field homecoming for the annual Battle Line Rivalry game, which is set for Nov. 28.

Odom was MU’s coach from 2016-19, compiling a 25-25 record after succeeding mentor and Mizzou coach Gary Pinkel. Odom was fired after the 2019 season by MU athletic director Jim Sterk. The Tigers started last season 5-1 and were ranked No. 22. But then the wheels fell off as MU endured a five-game losing streak. A day after a Black Friday win over Arkansas, Sterk fired Odom.

Mizzou then hired Eliah Drinkwitz, an Arkansas native who spent one year at Appalachian State. Drinkwitz has succeeded in 2020 in his own right, guiding the Tigers to a 2-3 record while adjusting for the COVID-19 pandemic.