We pause in the midst of this MU football season for a reality check: talk about chaos

The Missouri Tigers have had arguably the one of the most chaotic 2020 seasons in the country thus far based on how often their schedule has changed on the fly. And they just made it to the halfway point of a season unlike any other.

Let’s break it down:

Mizzou’s first schedule alteration was weather-related. Hurricane Delta forced relocation of the LSU game from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Columbia. That official change was announced the Wednesday before kickoff Oct. 10.

Mizzou’s Oct. 17 game against Vanderbilt was tentatively postponed to Dec. 12 because Vanderbilt couldn’t meet the SEC’s 53-scholarship player minimum. That decision came the Monday before game day.

Mizzou’s Oct. 24 game against Florida actually became a showdown against Kentucky. The Gators needed an extra week to return from a COVID-19 outbreak, which is why the SEC made this change.

On the last of the three schedule alterations, MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz actually got a heads up a little earlier than he did on the first two. The Tigers learned of the Kentucky/Florida change eight days before the game. It just so happens that was the same week the Vandy game was rescheduled, so Drinkwitz moved on to game-planning for his third opponent in one week.

Except none of that had to do with the Tigers and their COVID-19 tests. MU has battled the virus like any other program, but nowhere near the level of outbreaks seen within some other programs. The Tigers reported no positive test results this week.

It’s just been subpar luck for Drinkwitz, who’s had to deal with what seems to be an endless stream of problems so far during his first year at Mizzou.

So what’s the key to navigating all of that?

“Ultimately, what I’ve learned this year is all you can really focus on is the 24 hours you have in front of you,” Drinkwitz said. “We have a plan, but we’re prepared to alter that plan on whatever circumstance may arise. I’m not putting in my mind anything other than. Let’s just get everyone through Sunday, pass those COVID tests and keep on moving.”

The weeks off have proven to be a benefit for a Mizzou program bogged down by injuries. When the Vandy game was moved, that actually gave the Tigers time to get some players back from contact tracing. The next time they took the field, against Kentucky, all the players who missed the LSU game because of the virus were suited up.

That this current week off played out as scheduled, with no game Saturday, marks the first time since Oct. 3 — the Tennessee game — that the Tigers had a week go as planned.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Mizzou again has an opportunity to rest injured players. The Tigers are down key players on their offensive and defensive lines and will look to get them healthy.

Drinkwitz said the best thing one can do when facing uncertainty is be as transparent and honest as possible.

“The only thing you can do is be consistent in your leadership and your style and try to be as upfront and honest with them (the players) in every situation that you can,” he said, “not withhold information. I think the toughest thing is not the processing, it’s the not knowing when you’re unsure of what’s next, and the what-ifs.”