Here’s how many fans are expected at Mizzou Arena for Tigers hoops games this season

Similar to how Missouri athletic department personnel altered Memorial Stadium’s capacity, changes will be implemented at Mizzou Arena this season once the men’s and women’s basketball teams start play Nov. 25.

Mizzou Arena, the home of Tigers basketball with a capacity of 15,061 people, will have house about 3,000 fans for games this season, about 20% capacity, said Ryan Alpert, MU depty athletic director of external operations. Alpert made those comments on the “Tiger Talk” radio show on Thursday.

Alpert has been at the forefront of MU’s efforts to alter the seating plan because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When Memorial Stadium was cut to about 20% capacity, MU also implemented specific “zones” to isolate groups of fans based off of where their seats were located.

Don’t expect to see those specific zoning aspects at Mizzou Arena, though.

“The zoning aspect, we won’t see as much of it in basketball because of the three different levels,” Alpert said. “We have our lower bowl, our club and premium spaces, and we have the upper area. With that, we’ve kind of created zones in itself. Concourses large enough where we think 3,000 in the (15,000-person) building provides enough space and access to restrooms and concessions.”

While the season tips off within three weeks, both the men’s and women’s hoops teams have yet to fully unveil their schedules as logistics are still sifted through. There have been some complications amid the pandemic which has led to the uncertainty..

Mizzou hasn’t announced yet who will be able to purchase tickets for basketball games this season. Only season-ticket holders were able to purchase football tickets, though there were some exceptions, as when the LSU contest was moved from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Columbia only a few days before the game.

“With every plan we’ve had thus far, it’s flexible, and our fans know that,” Alpert said. “If we have to transition or implement something, we are prepared. We believe that we, not just to be a homer, but we’ve got one of the best facility staffs in the country, and they do a great job.”