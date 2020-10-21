Mizzou Tigers basketball gets a home game in Big 12/SEC Challenge

While the Missouri men’s basketball team will face its former conference in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, the Tigers won’t be matching up against a historical rival in this season’s edition.

The Tigers are scheduled to play TCU on Jan. 30, 2021 at Mizzou Arena as the teams clash for the first time since 1952. Tipoff and TV will be announced at a later date.

The 10-game field was announced Wednesday, marking at least one schedule decision during the COVID-19 pandemic. The other nine challenge games will also be played on the same day.

The game will be Mizzou’s fourth time in the challenge. The Tigers are 1-2, having lost 74-51 at West Virginia in 2020.

It’ll be the first time since Dec. 5, 2013 that Mizzou Arena will host a Big 12/SEC Challenge game. The Tigers downed the Mountaineers 80-71. The other time MU played in the challenge was an 82-63 loss to old Big Eight rival Oklahoma.

TCU finished 16-16 overall and 7-11 in the Big 12 in 2019-20. The Horned Frogs finished their season with a first round loss to K-State in the Big 12 Tournament. Then the season was shut down the next day because of the pandemic.

MU was 15-16 overall and 7-11 in the SEC last season in coach Cuonzo Martin’s third year with the program. The Tigers were ready to play Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament before the season was canceled.

TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012, the same year Mizzou left for the SEC. The Tigers are 4-1 all-time against TCU, with the most recent win coming in 1952. The last time the two teams met in Columbia, MU was playing at Brewer Fieldhouse.