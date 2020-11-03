RIP Billy Tubbs, a brilliant coach whose humor was embodied in spats with Norm Stewart

Former Oklahoma men’s basketball coach Billy Tubbs. ASSOCIATED PRESS

With his Jack Nicholson-like voice, brazen swagger and uptempo coaching in pursuit of the 200-point game, as the foil in theatrical collaboration with Norm Stewart, Billy Tubbs was so many things he practically defies defining.

The Missouri-born Tubbs, who died Sunday at age 85 after contending with leukemia for years, will be best remembered as a brilliant basketball coach who resurrected the Oklahoma basketball program — including whisking the Sooners to the 1988 NCAA title game against Kansas at Kemper Arena.

But even that aspect of his life didn’t lend itself to a simple label.

“Billy likes that outlaw, gunslinging image,” then-Kansas coach Roy Williams said when Tubbs left OU for Texas Christian in 1994. “But people sometimes overlook that he’s a doggone good coach,”

People also might overlook what made Tubbs who he became.

Boldness seemed seared into him from nearly the time the youngest of nine children was born in depression-era St. Louis, where his brother Wayne told The Daily Oklahoman that 4-year-old Billy once “ran into the side of a truck” and “recovered just fine from that.”

Wayne shared that after Tubbs, who ran 1,000 miles a year for decades, was hit by a car in 1983. He suffered a fractured skull and was left deaf in his right ear … and hours later had to be sedated extra because he kept trying to get out of bed.

Such resilience reflected what Tubbs developed early in life. His father, Oscar, died when he was 3. His mother, Bess, moved the family to a farm in Oklahoma with no electricity or indoor plumbing. She worked the midnight shift at a 24-hour cleaners until she suffered a heart attack and died when Tubbs was in eighth grade.

And maybe this was the essential pivot in what might best approximate defining Tubbs: a self-made American original.

Even with Wayne trying to parent, Tubbs learned to fend for himself. Needing his fists at times, he toiled picking crops, hauling trash and as a roughneck in an oil field.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

“I was pretty much on my own; I’ve always made my own decisions,” he told me in his office in Norman in 1993. “I never had baby-sitters or anything. I had the rules laid down to me, so fortunately, I knew you didn’t steal, you had to be honest, you didn’t lie.

“Maybe that’s really hurt me. I’ve always told the truth, and it’s got me in trouble to tell what you think. I don’t guess I was ever taught that you’re supposed to hide your feelings.”

So sometimes he was in trouble and deserved it.

Sometimes he came off as mean-spirited.

But what almost invariably came with that attitude was a distinct sense of humor, often edgy. And at least around here, never was it more amusing and indelible than in his apparent feud with Stewart, which over a 14-year period came to feel like a vaudeville act.

It’s hard to say when it started, exactly. But the antics between them were well-stoked as of 1986 after a Mizzou loss in Norman: Stewart complained that Tubbs was getting away with running on the court like a “jackass.”

Soon in Columbia, Tubbs received two technical fouls and suggested reporters ask “Francis the Talking Horse” (meaning Stewart) what happened.

Thankfully for all, Tubbs later elaborated:

“I got Mr. Ed, the talking TV horse, mixed up with Francis the Talking Mule from the movies. I meant to say ‘mule’ because a mule is not a thoroughbred. A jackass is a thoroughbred, but a mule is a cross, I think, between a jackass and a horse. I think a mule is worse than a jackass.”

In the years to come, we’d see them lunge at each other, physically once and verbally often. Tubbs complained about the conference of “Norm’s rules” and sarcastically called Stewart “His Majesty.”

Imagine what would have happened between them in Norman in 1989 if Stewart hadn’t missed the game after collapsing on the plane flight (soon determined to be cancer).

That night, Tubbs was at his most outrageous and hilarious all at once: With MU seizing an 18-5 lead and fans upset by officiating, referee Ed Hightower asked Tubbs to take the public-address microphone to calm the crowd.

Instead, Tubbs said, “The referees request that regardless of how terrible the officiating is, do not throw stuff on the floor.”

Hightower instantly T’d up Tubbs. But the game soon turned, and the Sooners went on to win 112-105.

Less known is that Tubbs called Stewart that night, later explaining he felt the game “was immaterial and small compared to what Norm is going through right now.” And as Tubbs was leaving OU, he said “Norm and I kind of play the game everybody wants us to play, which is gouging each other a little bit.”

Such was their relationship, one that from the outside was hard to discern where reality began and effect took over. Maybe it even was for the two of them. Whatever it was then, though, they enjoyed each other’s company as they aged.

Stewart could not immediately be reached for comment Monday, but in 2014 he told me about his recent visit with Tubbs near Stewart’s Palm Springs, California, home. They golfed and dined with their wives.

“My God, I laughed so hard; he was telling me about when he was a salesman, selling pots and pans,” Stewart said, adding that his wife, Virginia, and Tubbs’ wife, Pat, “all got laughing about the different things.”

That night, they also paid homage to ever-colorful former Iowa State coach Johnny Orr, who had died weeks before.

Alas, in a year that already has featured the deaths of college basketball giants Eddie Sutton, John Thompson, Lute Olson and Lou Henson, now another unique character is gone.

Like the others, Tubbs is never to be forgotten. He was many things to many people, yes, but most of all an original who animated the game for so many.

Rest in peace, Billy.