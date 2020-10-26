Pair of Mizzou football captains earn SEC weekly honors as Tigers heat up

The Missouri Tigers are starting to pique some interest around the Southeastern Conference as they’ve strung together a two-game winning streak with MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz at the helm. They beat the Kentucky Wildcats 20-10 last Saturday, a win over an established SEC East rival, climbing to 2-2.

With the victories come a pair of Southeastern Conference weekly honors for linebacker Nick Bolton and right guard Case Cook. Bolton was SEC linebacker of the week while Cook was chosen SEC offensive lineman of the week.

Bolton and Cook, two of MU’s three captains, were crucial for the Tigers as they overcame some demons to snap a five-game losing streak to the Wildcats.

Bolton, a preseason All-American pick, led Mizzou with seven tackles while tacking on a sack, his first of the season. While he didn’t climb to double-digit tackles as he usually does, that’s because he didn’t have many opportunities. The ‘Cats were held to just 36 total plays, where Bolton saw every snap.

That was largely because of the Mizzou offense dominating in the trenches, where Cook shined. Cook’s the leader of that group, including center Michael Maietti, as the Tigers pounded the ‘Cats with run after run. The MU offensive line allowed just one sack to the Wildcats.

While running back Larry Rountree III, Mizzou’s third and final captain, didn’t earn SEC weekly honors, he was crucial for the Tigers’ offense. Rountree had a career-high 37 rushes against UK, running for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

It’s not the first time a Tiger has earned SEC weekly honors this season. MU quarterback Connor Bazelak was chosen SEC freshman of the week after a career day against LSU, where he threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns in the upset victory.

Mizzou brings its two-game winning streak to No. 10 Florida (2-1) for this Saturday’s game in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators haven’t played in two weeks because of a COVID-19 outbreak. They look to get back in the win column after losing to Texas A&M 41-38 in their last game.