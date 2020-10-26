Missouri Tigers football vs. Florida Gators: TV, kickoff, betting line, five things

The Missouri Tigers finally defeated the Kentucky Wildcats, overcoming some demons along with the ‘Cats five-game winning streak against them.

MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz used that history as motivation throughout the week, and his Tigers responded with a 20-10 victory.

Now the Tigers bring a two-game winning streak into The Swamp as they take on No. 10 Florida. There are a number of points to keep an eye this week, including COVID-19 within the Florida program, as Mizzou’s looks for its third straight win.

Here’s a look at this week’s game.

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

TV: SEC Network Alternate

Betting line: Florida by 12.5

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

FIVE THINGS