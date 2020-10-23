Missouri Tigers vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Prediction, kickoff time, TV, betting line

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Faurot Field, Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Betting line: Kentucky by 4.5

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

PREDICTION

The Missouri Tigers had plenty of time to think about their upset win over LSU, considering their game against Vanderbilt, initially scheduled for last weekend, was postponed to Dec. 12. The unexpected off-week also enabled them to heal some injuries and get all their players back from COVID-19 issues.

But MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz didn’t want his Tigers getting stale, so he asked his team this question at the beginning of the week: Who here has beaten Kentucky in a Mizzou uniform?

No one raised a hand, of course. The ‘Cats have a five-game winning streak over the Tigers. There’s been blowouts and controversy, including a 2018 game in which UK escaped with a 15-14 win (aided by a certain end zone, according to some Mizzou fans).

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

On Saturday, the Wildcats bring in a team that’s heating up and riding a two-game winning streak, outscoring opponents 58-9 over that stretch. Favorable turnovers, including nine interceptions in the past two games, have set them up for victory. That could be a problem for an MU squad that’s given the ball away on miscues.

Kentucky’s also unafraid to run the ball to set a tone. Terry Wilson is back at quarterback and woring behind an offensive line that’s starting to live up to its preseason expectations. Expect the ‘Cats to pound it on the ground. Keep a watchful eye on how the depleted Mizzou defensive front plays against UK’s stout offensive line.

One final matchup to keep in mind: Mizzou quarterback Connor Bazelak against the Kentucky secondary. Drinkwitz has said throughout the week that Saturday will be a challenge for Bazelak because UK’s defense mixes and hides certain coverages. Bazelak still working through all that comes with being a starting quarterback in the SEC.

Expect this game to be close — which is just how UK coach Mark Stoops wants it. If the Tigers can’t match the Wildcats’ physicality, it’ll be a long day for MU. We’re interested to see how Mizzou responds to the thrilling high of beating LSU ... and the long break that came after it.

Kentucky 24, Missouri 20