Missouri Tigers vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Kickoff time, TV, betting line, five things
The Missouri Tigers started last week with a schedule that read, in order, Vanderbilt, Florida, then Kentucky.
But as the week unfolded — and with COVID-19 the ultimate factor — Mizzou found its schedule completely jumbled. The Vanderbilt game was tentatively postponed to Dec. 12 because of the positive coronavirus cases within the Commodores’ program.
Then the Kentucky and Florida dates were flip-flopped as the Gators battled the virus. Florida had 21 athletes test positive for COVID-19, plus head coach Dan Mullen, who announced his result Saturday. The SEC then decided to alter the dates for those games.
That’s how the Tigers found itself smack-dab in the middle of multiple rescheduled games without battling their own outbreak. And how Mizzou and coach Eliah Drinkwitz will now host a Kentucky squad on a two-game winning streak.
Here’s a look at this week’s game.
THE DETAILS
Kickoff: 3 p.m.
Where: Faurot Field, Columbia, Missouri
TV: SEC Network
Betting line: Kentucky by 6
Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)
FIVE THINGS
- Keep the momentum rolling. It feels like an eternity ago, but the Tigers are coming off a potentially program-defining win after upsetting LSU. But Drinkwitz said last week that this is no time to let off the gas — “It’s actually time to put the foot down and really accelerate through the curve.” Beating a hot Kentucky team would do wonders for the national narrative about the MU program.
- Kentucky’s spicy and streaking. Significant hype surrounded the Wildcats in the preseason, but they limped to an 0-2 start. That’s no longer the case as Mark Stoops’ team is on a two-game winning streak, including a 34-7 beatdown of Tennessee last time out. The Wildcats are a talented team and will look to climb above .500 for the first time this season.
- Don’t forget history. Mizzou enjoyed a three-game winning streak over UK since coming to the SEC, but it’s been all Wildcats since then. Kentucky has won the past five games against Mizzou, including a 29-7 victory last year when MU was a double-digit favorite. And MU fans haven’t forgotten the 2018 heartbreaker in which a questionable call allowed the Wildcats to escape 15-14.
- Watch those turnovers. During the Wildcats’ winning streak, they’ve capitalized on takeaways. UK had six interceptions against Mississippi State and Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense. Kentucky also had three interceptions against the Vols, two of which were returned for touchdowns. Mizzou has struggled mightily with ball security through three games, so this is an issue to keep an eye on.
- Switching schedules. Mizzou and Kentucky were supposed to play Oct. 31, but their schedules were changed because of surging COVID-19 cases around the Gators program. The Tigers now face Florida during Halloween weekend, while the Wildcats draw Georgia.
