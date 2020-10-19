Missouri Tigers vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Kickoff time, TV, betting line, five things

The Missouri Tigers started last week with a schedule that read, in order, Vanderbilt, Florida, then Kentucky.

But as the week unfolded — and with COVID-19 the ultimate factor — Mizzou found its schedule completely jumbled. The Vanderbilt game was tentatively postponed to Dec. 12 because of the positive coronavirus cases within the Commodores’ program.

Then the Kentucky and Florida dates were flip-flopped as the Gators battled the virus. Florida had 21 athletes test positive for COVID-19, plus head coach Dan Mullen, who announced his result Saturday. The SEC then decided to alter the dates for those games.

That’s how the Tigers found itself smack-dab in the middle of multiple rescheduled games without battling their own outbreak. And how Mizzou and coach Eliah Drinkwitz will now host a Kentucky squad on a two-game winning streak.

Here’s a look at this week’s game.

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 3 p.m.

Where: Faurot Field, Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Betting line: Kentucky by 6

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

FIVE THINGS