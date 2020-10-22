How Mizzou football plans to thwart a Kentucky offense that will run, run, run

The Missouri Tigers appeared to have every reason to give up rushing yards in bunches to LSU. They were missing key pieces on the defensive line due to COVID-19 and injuries, and were coming off a game at Tennessee in which they were beat up on the ground.

Except that didn’t happen. Just the opposite, actually. LSU all but abandoned the run and opted for the pass, and while the Tigers still allowed too many explosive plays, their defense showed up at the last second in an upset of the national champs.

Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s defense now faces a Kentucky offense that’s going to run first, second and occasionally mix in a pass. That’s a stout assignment for a banged up defensive front that will be crucial at 3 p.m. Saturday at Faurot Field if Mizzou (1-2) wants to snap a five-game losing streak to the ‘Cats (2-2).

“They’re going to force the run — that’s what they do,” Drinkwitz said of UK. “They’re built for it and they’re going to do that consistently. We’re going to have to find ways to stop the run and that starts with our defensive line.”

Mizzou again shuffled its defensive front as key contributors will be unavailable Saturday. Kobie Whiteside and Darius Robinson are likely out through at least the Tigers’ Nov. 7 off-week because of injuries. Their absence thins further a line already riddled with question marks. Luckily, Akial Byers is back, MU defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said, after he missed the LSU game because of COVID-19 considerations.

Walters and Mizzou defensive line coach Brick Haley moved around the front, though, as evident in the team’s depth chart. They switched Tre Williams from BUCK linebacker to defensive end, slotting in Trajan Jeffcoat to the vacancy. Markell Utsey and Isaiah McGuire round out the rest of that front.

“Coach Haley and I had a lot of discussions about what gives us the best chance to be successful,” Walters said. “To those guys up front’s credit, a lot of different guys have had to play at different spots. Everybody’s done it with gratitude and selflessness.”

Kentucky is a huge test for the defensive line as the unit looks for an encore of the LSU game. After the Tennessee loss — where Mizzou gave up 232 yards rushing to the Vols — linebacker Nick Bolton pointed to a variety of problems. There was failure in gap integrity, lining up at the wrong spots and a slew of other miscues, Bolton said.

“That’s what we didn’t do at Tennessee and improved on it at LSU,” Bolton said. “Attack the line of scrimmage and maintain our gaps and be fundamentally sound.”

The Wildcats feature a senior-laden offensive line and a rushing attack that ranks No. 1 in the SEC with 206 yards rushing per game, led by running backs A.J. Rose and Christopher Rodriguez. UK quarterback Terry Wilson is back from injury and is another running threat who doesn’t make many mistakes, Walters said.

It’s an adjustment, too, for the Mizzou secondary. Facing teams like LSU and Alabama, they pick opponents apart through the air, targeting their explosive wide receivers. Kentucky doesn’t play with that style, instead pounding it on the ground to bleed clock and impose a level of physicality.

“It’s definitely different, especially for the guys out on the perimeter,” Walters said. “They can’t fall asleep out there. If they do, that’s another explosive (play). They gotta be dialed in to their assignments and play with great technique. It’s going to be a different game and we’ve been preaching that since we’ve found out we’re playing Kentucky.”

While the defense focuses on forcing more turnovers, Walters said third down will be another key component if they’re not able to grab takeaways. LSU was 0 for 10 on third downs — key to its failure at Mizzou.

Kentucky, on the other hand, is ranked No. 13 nationally on converting third downs at a 50% clip. Mizzou’s allowed opponents to move the chains 40.5% on third downs this season, the 40th-best rank nationwide.

Considering how UK operates on the ground to milk precious game time, Walters said it will be paramount to get the ‘Cats off the field whenever MU can. Walters added they’re a difficult team to face playing catch-up, which is why the Tigers can’t afford a slow start.

“That’ll be the key this week: Being aggressive and having all eyes and all things focused on the run game,” Walters said. “If they get a play, they get a play and you gotta move onto the next one and focus in and play that snap.”