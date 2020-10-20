Mizzou football reports no active COVID-19 cases. Also, the Tigers shuffle depth chart

The Missouri Tigers’ football schedule was flipped upside-down last week because of COVID-19, though things seemed to have cooled down. The Vanderbilt game was postponed to Dec. 12 because of positive coronavirus cases within the Commodores program, and then their game dates with Kentucky and Florida were flipped because the Gators had multiple positive test results.

Now, Mizzou (1-2) takes on the Wildcats (2-2) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Faurot Field because of the most recent changes handed down by the SEC.

While other teams in the conference battle the virus, MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Tuesday that the Tigers are staying healthy and testing negative. That comes with the caveat to “knock on wood,” Drinkwitz said, as his team went through another round of testing Tuesday. The Tigers have one more round of COVID-19 testing Thursday before the roster is finalized ahead of the Kentucky game.

“As of right now, we do not have anyone in quarantine because of COVID,” Drinkwitz said at his weekly news conference Tuesday. “We are missing a couple of players due to sickness, but it is not COVID-related. I’m not even gonna jinx it. We’re good right now. But we had a test today, so we’ll see.”

Mizzou had an unexpected week off after the Vandy game was rescheduled. That allowed the Tigers to heal their physical wounds and get some players out of quarantine. MU had six players out due to COVID-19 during an Oct. 10 win over LSU. Those players are back now after clearing the necessary SEC protocols.

That doesn’t mean the Tigers’ entire roster is available, though. Drinkwitz had injury updates on a few players who were dealing with some issues.

Drinkwitz said Kobie Whiteside (right leg) will be re-evaluated during the Nov. 7 off-week at the earliest. It’s a similar situation for Darius Robinson (right knee), but Drinkwitz said he hopes Robinson will be back after the open week. Cornerback Javis Ware (knee) was back at full speed during practice and is ready to go.

Other players have had to step up, as they did when Mizzou upset LSU for the first win of the Drinkwitz era. Drinkwitz said he feels more confident in his wide receiver room after the passing offense performed admirably against the LSU secondary.

“I challenged our staff and our team last week that everybody’s gotta develop,” Drinkwitz said. “With seven games left, we’ve already experienced a good number of injuries and opportunities for other people on this team to make contributions.”

Major depth chart changes

Mizzou shuffled its depth chart considerably after the off-week because of injuries, COVID-19 and other factors.

Connor Bazelak is still listed as the Tigers’ starting quarterback, but one of the major changes came at the wide receiver position. At one of the outside receiver slots, Tauskie Dove and Keke Chism are now listed as co-starters. At the other outside receiver spot, D’ionte “Boo” Smith and Micah Wilson are also listed as co-starters. Damon Hazelton is listed as the backup behind Smith and Wilson.

Lastly, the slot receiver spot now has an “or” designation between Jalen Knox and Barrett Banister. The Tigers were missing Hazelton and Chism because of COVID-19 considerations against LSU, which meant Smith, Wilson and Dove had to step in. And they excelled against the LSU secondary as Bazelak threw for more than 400 yards and four touchdown passes.

The other two spots that saw significant shake-ups were on the defensive line, because of injury, and punt returner. The Tigers muffed two punts against LSU, and Kris Abrams-Draine, Jarvis Ware or Cade Musser are potential options for the MU return game this weekend.

Mizzou was without three of its four defensive tackles against LSU — Whiteside and Robinson because of injury, and Akiel Byers due to COVID-19. It’s now Markell Utsey and Isaiah McGuire who are picking up the production in the middle of the defensive line. Byers and Ben Key are the backups.

Trajan Jeffcoat is now listed as a starter for the first time this season at the BUCK linebacker spot, which is a relatively new configuration for the Mizzou defense. Tre Williams has slid over to defensive end after opening the season at BUCK linebacker.

Drinkwitz said he tells his staff and players to be ready for change at a moment’s notice because of COVID and potential injuries.

“In 2020, you’re going to see all kinds of contributions from all kinds of players,” Drinkwitz said. “We all have to continue to embrace our role and develop. Everybody’s got an opportunity, and if your number’s called, it’s on you to be prepared for that opportunity.”