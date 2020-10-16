Mizzou football goes through another schedule shift, will play Kentucky on Oct. 24

The Missouri Tigers find themselves in just their latest scheduling shift from the Southeastern Conference as their next two opponents have been flip-flopped. The SEC announced Friday that the Tigers will play host to Kentucky at 3 p.m. Oct. 24, not traveling to Florida as originally scheduled.

Mizzou’s game at Florida has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31, which was when the Tigers had been set to play Kentucky. Florida’s original bye week was during the Halloween weekend, which allowed for the abrupt changes in the schedule. Kentucky’s game against Georgia was moved from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 as well.

MU’s game against Kentucky will be on SEC Network; the Tigers’ showdown against the Gators will be on SEC Network Alternate.

The Gators have been battling COVID-19, with the most recent positive numbers affecting 21 players within the program. Florida’s game against LSU, scheduled for this Saturday was tentatively postponed to Dec. 12 because of the virus.

Mizzou was supposed to play host to Vanderbilt at Faurot Field on Saturday, but that game was postponed because of COVID-19 cases affecting Vanderbilt players.

The Tigers have been in the middle of the SEC’s COVID-19 news — and it hasn’t been because of cases within the MU program. Instead, it’s been other programs grappling with the virus.

Mizzou also had its schedule altered because of Hurricane Delta: The LSU game Oct. 10 was moved from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Columbia.

Friday’s adjustment marks the third significant schedule change for the Tigers within the past few weeks, all within MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s first season. It hasn’t been all bad news as Drinkwitz said Tuesday they can use the extra off week to recover from injuries and get players back from quarantine because of the virus.

Mizzou’s original off week, Nov. 7, still remains the same. The Tigers are 1-2 after the victory over LSU last weekend for Drinkwitz’s first win at MU.