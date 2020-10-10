Missouri Tigers vs. LSU Tigers: Prediction, kickoff time, TV, betting line, location

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Faurot Field, Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network Alternate

Betting line: LSU by 14 1/2

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

PREDICTION

Game week started with Missouri headed to Louisiana, but Hurricane Delta forced a venue change. Instead of LSU vs. Missouri at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, now it’s at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

That wasn’t the only news to come out from a busy week in CoMo. MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz officially named Connor Bazelak the Tigers’ starting quarterback. In extended snaps against Tennessee last week, Bazelak showed promise despite making some mistakes.

Mizzou will be missing seven players Saturday because of COVID-19. Drinkwitz said one positive case of the novel coronavirus led to six other players going into quarantine because of contact tracing.

On the other side, LSU is the reigning national champion, but Ed Orgeron’s Tigers aren’t the same players from last season’s dominant squad. There’s no Joe Burrow (Bengals), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs) or a slew of other Tigers who are now on NFL rosters. Add in opt-outs Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Shelvin and the loss of talent is evident.

Of course, that doesn’t mean LSU lacks playmakers. Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is arguably the best defensive player in the conference. Wide receiver Terrence Marshall is explosive and will test the Mizzou secondary. Others, like Jacoby Stevens, Jabril Cox, Ed Ingram, help round out a team that’s reloaded, not retooled.

It’s the third straight ranked opponent for Mizzou to start the season, but Drinkwitz’s squad is looking for a bounce-back performance. The offense didn’t get into the end zone enough at Tennessee, while the MU defense was just run over by the Vols.

We’ll say Mizzou shows “flashes” of playmaking again (Drinkwitz likes that term), but consistency will still be lacking. The defense may force a few turnovers to make it interesting, but LSU should eventually pull away.

LSU 31, Missouri 21