Mizzou football has a quarterback. Drinkwitz announces the Tigers’ starter vs. LSU

The Missouri Tigers have clarity about who their starting quarterback is for the first time this season. Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Tuesday the Tigers will go with Connor Bazelak at quarterback against No. 17 LSU.

The decision comes after Bazelak played the final three quarters of MU’s 35-12 loss to Tennessee last Saturday. While Shawn Robinson got his second straight start, it was Bazelak who led the Tigers in relief.

Mizzou’s Week 3 depth chart signified Drinkwitz’s decision as Bazelak was listed atop the depth chart with no “or” designation with Robinson.

Bazelak threw 13 for 21 for 218 yards and an interception in extended action against the Vols. While Bazelak had some nice throws and solid decision-making, Drinkwitz said Bazelak will need to play better to lead the Tigers to victory.

“I thought he handled the situation well,” Drinkwitz said of Bazelak. “He got in. We moved the ball offensively. He moved the ball on third downs. He made good decisions in the pocket. There were some things that he missed and some things he’s gotta improve on.”

Mizzou’s starting quarterback was unknown all throughout preseason camp. Drinkwitz said he wasn’t going to announce a starter until the season opener for competitive-advantage reasons.

The competition originally started with three quarterbacks vying for the job, in Bazelak, Robinson and Taylor Powell. After Powell transferred, Bazelak and Robinson duked it out for the job during the final weeks of camp.

Robinson started and played the majority of the Tigers’ snaps against the Tide, throwing 19 for 25 for 185 yards and a touchdown in the season opener. While it was an efficient day, he struggled to run the ball and didn’t throw downfield often.

“There’s going to be plays for Shawn, there’s going to be situations,” Drinkwitz said. “I’m not going to give everybody the competitive advantage of how we’re going to use every player. ... We’re excited about Shawn. Just because we’re going with Connor doesn’t mean I have a negative connotation or he didn’t do what he was supposed to do.”

Robinson started the game against Tennessee but was pulled after the first quarter. He finished 1 for 4 for no yards after two series in which the Tigers picked up only one first down, courtesy of the run game.

Bazelak took over in the second quarter and moved the chains. He threw downfield often, making some stellar touch throws. While the interception he threw extinguished any chance for a comeback, Drinkwitz said he was still impressed with the redshirt freshman.

Though Bazelak is the starter now, there’s a chance Robinson still sees the field for a series or two. Drinkwitz said last week he was comfortable rotating quarterbacks — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, where one positive test could knock out the starter at any time.

“He did some nice things,” Drinkwitz said of Bazelak. “We were still under 60% completion. We didn’t throw a touchdown. There’s still a lot of work to be done. Not sure that’s going to open anything up until we throw some touchdowns. Until we’re more consistent scoring points, that’s when the offense will really open up.”