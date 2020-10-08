Mizzou has a new starting quarterback. Here are some insights from his film

The day after Missouri Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak tore his ACL against Arkansas last season, he still had the mindset of “I’m going to work to be the starter.”

It was a long road for the redshirt freshman quarterback in his return. Bazelak had surgery on his knee with the expectation of being ready for preseason camp. He sat out the three spring practices Mizzou was able to conduct before the COVID-19 pandemic, then worked on his return.

“I’ve put a lot of time and effort into my rehab to be able to get back for fall camp, for the summer,” Bazelak said. “A lot of time when everyone was at home in quarantine, I was doing rehab in the training room. I’m just happy that I was able to do that and now I’m here and I’m just going game-by-game.”

Those hours in the training room was well worth it for Bazelak as he’s back to full speed. MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz chose Bazelak as the Tigers’ starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against No. 17 LSU.

It’s the first time this season there’s been clarity at quarterback after Bazelak and Shawn Robinson fought it out during preseason camp. The third competitor, Taylor Powell, transferred a few weeks before the season kicked off.

Bazelak said he felt 100% around the middle of June, when MU conducted voluntary workouts. That process included feeling comfortable with his knee while getting his strength and confidence back.

Now, Bazelak is ready to unleash his arm as he searches for his first career touchdown pass.

“Obviously my strength is my arm,” Bazelak said. “But I think another strength is being able to manage the down and distance. Manage the game, the situation. Staying calm for the offense. I think that’s important.”

Robinson started Mizzou’s first two games against Alabama and Tennessee, though Bazelak played off the bench in both games. Bazelak saw extended playing time facing the Vols, subbed in at the beginning of the second quarter and playing the rest of the loss. After the game, Bazelak said Drinkwitz told him Sunday he was going to be the starter.

There was a clear change between Bazelak in the game compared to Robinson. Bazelak is a prototypical pocket passer and Robinson uses his legs to extend plays or add another element to the offense.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Bazelak threw 13 for 21 for 218 yards and an interception against the Vols. The stats, specifically average depth of target, showcase how Bazelak pushed the ball further downfield than Robinson.

On each of Bazelak’s targets, he threw 13.9 yards downfield against the Vols, according to secstatcat.com. That number shrinks to 4.2 yards per target for Robinson when he threw against the Tide.

Drinkwitz said there’s a deep ball component on nearly every Tigers throwing play. So, the difference doesn’t necessarily boil down to the play call, but more on each quarterback’s decision-making.

“As a quarterback, that’s your choice, be a smart decision-maker,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s made those decisions. It’s worked out for him sometimes, it hasn’t worked out for him on the other times. I think he’s doing a really good job reading the defenses and being accurate with the football. He’s gotta continue to do that. He’s got a tough task this week.”

Bazelak has shown an ability to throw the ball with nice touch — especially on the fourth down reception to Logan Christopherson.

There was some trickery involved in the play, which Drinkwitz mentioned after the game. The Tigers were based out of 12 personnel, which features one running back and two tight ends. It’s a heavier set, which isn’t surprising during a short-yardage situation.

Once the ball was snapped, though, the tight ends, Niko Hea and Logan Christopherson, weren’t blockers for a running play. Hea was a short-yardage option while Christopherson pushed downfield.

It allowed Tennessee defenders to get into the backfield and pressure Bazelak, but he made a superb touch throw to Christopherson for a 37-yard gain. It was actually well-covered by the Vols — and it appears Christopherson stumbled on the route — but Bazelak threw it where only his receiver could catch it.

Just because Bazelak is a pocket passer doesn’t mean he can’t make something out of nothing. Bazelak executed on a broken play, when center Michael Maietti snapped the ball when his quarterback wasn’t ready.

Despite the ball trickling away, Bazelak was able to pick it up and find Keke Chism for a 28-yard reception. All while a Vols defensive lineman was bearing down on him.

Bazelak said they found the possible cause of the communication issue: One of the Vols defenders was clapping. Since Bazelak claps to receive the snap out of the shotgun, it led to confusion and what could’ve been a disastrous play for the Tigers.

In reviewing film, it does appear a Tennessee defensive back clapped once right before the snap. Immediately afterwards, Maietti snapped the ball. That’s when Bazelak had to improvise. And he made it work.

It was far from a perfect day for the redshirt freshman. He threw an interception when the Tigers looked like they were going to make a comeback bid.

After Bazelak lined up under center, he went play action and threw to who he thought was a wide open Daniel Parker Jr. But Tennessee was playing zone as the defender came up to make the play.

Bazelak said after the game he never saw the Vols defender who picked off his pass. It was a rough error as Mizzou was on the doorsteps of the red zone.

“I thought I managed the game well,” Bazelak said. “Found a way to move down the field. Getting some points. There’s a lot of missed opportunities that I should’ve had and opportunities to put touchdowns on the board. Gotta have those.”