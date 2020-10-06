Mizzou vs. LSU football game moves to Columbia. SEC announcement expected Wednesday

The Missouri Tigers are playing their way through a football season during a pandemic under first-year MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz. And now the Tigers will see a change to their schedule as Hurricane Delta bears down on the Gulf Coast.

Mizzou will host No. 17-ranked LSU at Faurot Field Saturday instead of traveling to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the game, a source close to the athletic department confirmed to The Star. Ben Arnet of KOMU had the first report.

An official announcement from the SEC is expected at 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to an MU spokesperson.

“As we continue to monitor the path of Hurricane Delta, all preparations are being made to accommodate playing the game as scheduled in Baton Rouge or to move the game if necessary,” the SEC said in a statement. “A final decision on the status of the game is expected to be announced on Wednesday morning.”

Hurricane Delta was categorized as a Category 4 storm Tuesday after winds reached 140 mph. It’s expected to hit the Baton Rouge area late Friday into early Saturday.

Mizzou’s game with LSU was originally scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday on ESPN. It’s unclear how the television details will shake out for the modified game.