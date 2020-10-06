How Hurricane Delta could affect Mizzou: the latest on Tigers’ Saturday game at LSU

As if the Missouri Tigers needed any more uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic under first-year coach Eliah Drinkwitz, they’re on a rare October hurricane watch this week.

As currently scheduled, Mizzou travels to face No. 17 LSU at 8 p.m. Saturday at Tiger Stadium. But that could change in a matter of days because of Hurricane Delta, which became a Category 4 hurricane Tuesday with winds exceeding 140 mph.

An MU spokesperson confirmed to The Star that a decision is expected by 9 a.m. Wednesday regarding any changes to Saturday’s game. Any chance in location would call for some logistical gymnastics, including finding suitable blocks of hotel rooms and the rearranging of flights.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Delta’s force was forecast to affect the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area Friday night into Saturday. LSU released a statement Tuesday addressing potential changes that could incur because of the storm.

“We are closely monitoring Hurricane Delta and are in close communication with SEC and University of Missouri Athletics officials on contingency plans should they become necessary,” the statement read. “At this time, it is too early to make a determination on any impact the storm may have on Saturday’s football game against Missouri. The game remains scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday in Tiger Stadium. We will continue to update our fans throughout the week as more information becomes available.”

Other options available for the game include playing it in Columbia or at a neutral site, or postponing it altogether. That should be squared away by Wednesday.

In an SEC scheduling twist, LSU has never played a game at Faurot Field. The two teams met for the first and last time in SEC play in 2016.

Mizzou and LSU have the same off-weeks — on Nov. 7 and Dec. 12 — which could lead to a postponement until one of those dates. But those weeks were initially left open to deal with potential COVID-19 fallout, in the case that teams are unavailable to play because of the virus.

For now, Drinkwitz said the Tigers will “control what they can control,” which means another week of practice as they look to upset the reigning national champs.

“I have to change my approach every single day,” Drinkwitz said. “I really don’t like this statement, but it is what it is. Every day is a new day, a new challenge. I’m operating with the sense that we’re going down to play a football game Saturday at 8 (p.m.) because I haven’t been told anything different.”