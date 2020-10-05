Missouri Tigers at LSU Tigers: Kickoff time, TV, betting line, five things to know

The Missouri Tigers and MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz have no time to rest after two straight defeats to ranked opponents. After all, they have to travel next to face the defending national champion in No. 17 LSU.

Mizzou is still searching for that elusive first victory of the Drinkwitz era. It’s been a mixed bag of performance from the first-year coach’s Tigers, who lost 35-12 to Tennessee on the road last Saturday.

The offense has shown “flashes,” Drinkwitz said, but the consistency to get into the end zone more than once in a game hasn’t been there yet. The defense has struggled, too: MU has forced only one takeaway through two games and was torn up by the Vols’ rushing attack.

It’s a worrisome sign as the Tigers have been started slow in each game.

Here’s a look at this week’s game.

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: ESPN

Betting line: LSU by 20.5

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW